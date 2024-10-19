Calvin Jackson’s 4 TDs help Barrington run past Hoffman Estates

BARRINGTON – Feed the football to Calvin Jackson.

Behold Barrington’s yummy game plan Friday night in its 42-13 defeat of visiting Hoffman Estates in a Mid-Suburban League West contest in pleasant conditions.

The Broncos’ 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior running back rushed for 134 of his 136 yards in the first half and ran for all four of his touchdowns in the first 24 minutes.

His scoring gallops covered 1, 2, 5 and 9 yards as Barrington raced to 35-7 halftime lead on BHS’s Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition Night.

“Just trying to make a statement through my running,” said Jackson, who upped his TD total to 24 this fall for the 7-1 Broncos (3-1 in the MSL West) and praised fellow senior RB Aydan Weiszhar (4-45, 2 TDs) for his patience before bursting through gaps provided by reliable linemen.

Jackson carried the ball seven times on the first drive of the night, capping it with a 5-yard TD run.

Undaunted, Hoffman Estates (5-3, 1-3) also struck for a TD on its first possession, getting a 2-yard TD run from senior quarterback Nate Cleveland (12 of 26 passing, 160 yards; 12 rushes, 52 yards).

Barrington then tallied the next 35 points before Hoffman made it 42-13 via junior JMari Jackson’s 9-yard TD sprint at 7:26 of the fourth quarter.

“We had testing earlier in the week, and then a couple of days off,” said Broncos coach Joe Sanchez, whose squad edged Hoffman Estates 35-31 in last year’s meeting. “Right now I’m proud of our players and coaches for preparing as well as they did in a disjointed week.”

The hosts received a slew of fine defensive efforts, including senior lineman Jack Burzynski (sack, 2 batted passes), senior defensive back Lucas Marin (interception), senior DB Finn Karam (INT) and junior lineman Charlie Ploder (tackles for loss).

Hoffman senior Jaimie Wisdon picked off a pass in the second half.

Broncos senior QB Nick Peipert completed 7 of 13 passes for 84 yards, with wideout Ian Tepas snaring 5 of them for 60 yards.

Hawks senior wideout Liam Patrick had game highs of six receptions and 94 yards.

But Friday night belonged to Jackson and Barrington’s three newly inducted athletics hall of famers: former AD Mike Obsuszt, retired girls track and field coach Jody Gitelis and retired assistant softball coach Dennis Sander.

Barrington, tied for second place in the MSL West with Fremd (7-1, 3-1), visits Palatine (7-1, 4-0) next Friday in Week 9.

