Wheaton Warrenville South football vs. Batavia score, news, our pick, live coverage

Wheaton Warrenville South faces Batavia in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Batavia kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Batavia High School

Wheaton Warrenville South-Batavia preview

About the Tigers: WW South is coming off of a much-needed win over Lake Park in Week 7, which reduced the pressure on the Tigers in terms of reaching the playoffs for the second straight season. While the QB-WR combo of Luca Carbonaro and NIU commit Amari Williams has been the main focus of the Tigers’ offense throughout the season, RB Owen Yorke had his chance to shine once again with 279 all-purpose yards and two rushing scores in the game. The combined record of the opponents the Tigers have lost to this season is an astounding 20-1, with the lone loss being St. Charles North’s Week 4 loss to Batavia. Their losses have been close, with Lyons and North only winning by one score, as well as the Tigers being the only team to score 30 points off of Geneva so far.

About the Bulldogs: After losing to Geneva in Week 6, which snapped a 10-game winning streak against conference opponents and a 13-game winning streak against the Vikings, Batavia came back in a big way with a 56-7 victory over St. Charles East. On offense, the rushing game bounced back with 254 yards last week, with QB Bodi Anderson setting the pace with an 80-yard score to start the game. RB Nathan Whitwell also managed to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards on the season last week, while also adding two scores to give him 17 on the season. The defense also shined with 13 tackles for loss in the game, which marks the fifth time they’ve had over 10 in a game this season. The Bulldogs also welcomed back DB Josh Kahley, who led the team in interceptions last season. His return will be a big boost in an already solid secondary as they face off against an offense that has not been afraid to attack teams through the air this season.

