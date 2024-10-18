Rochelle football vs. Ottawa score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Rochelle faces Ottawa in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Rochelle vs. Ottawa kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Ottawa High School

Rochelle-Ottawa preview

About the Hubs: Nobody expected Rochelle to struggle exactly when it rejoined its Interstate 8 Conference mates after the dissolution of the I-8′s brief football merger with the Kishwaukee River Conference. The Hubs, however, have perhaps done a bit better than expected, starting 3-1 in the I-8 including a stunning 37-15 home win over Morris, a 52-24 blowout of Kaneland on Friday and a close 25-19 loss to Sycamore back in Week 4. It’s been a little while since the Pirates have faced Rochelle, but not a lot has changed. The Hubs offense was led in their handling of Morris by sophomore WB Dylan Manning (217 rushing yards, four touchdowns), while the Rochelle defense forced three turnovers and limited weapons-filled Morris to 277 yards of offense and no points through three quarters.

About the Pirates: Ottawa couldn’t get much of anything going in Friday’s 59-0 loss to Morris. It’s been an unfortunate trend for the Pirates, who have scored more than three touchdowns only once (versus Streator in Week 2) this season and have been shut out three times over the past five weeks by Morris, Sycamore and La Salle-Peru. Ottawa is averaging just over 200 yards of offense per game (96 passing, 110 rushing) while surrendering 320 (128 passing, 192 rushing), which looks like a mirror opposite of what Rochelle has been able to do through seven weeks. To win, QB Mark Munson and Co. are going to have to find a way to hold onto the ball and prevent the Hubs wing-T offensive machine from wearing down the Ottawa defense. Rochelle outlasted Ottawa 39-38 in an overtime thriller the last time the two old NCIC rivals met in the spring season of 2021.

