October 18, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Reed-Custer football vs. Streator score, news, our pick, live coverage

By J.T. Pedelty
Aiden Ferris of Streator speaks with coach on sideline during game on Friday, October 4, 2024 at Streator high school in Streator.

Aiden Ferris of Streator speaks with coach on sideline during a game at Streator high school in Streator. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Reed-Custer faces Streator in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Reed-Custer vs. Streator kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Streator High School

Reed-Custer-Streator preview

About the Comets: Reed-Custer came tantalizingly close to its first win of the 2024 season Friday, losing a 27-19 heartbreaker to a Manteno team that defeated Streator 42-8 in Week 4. Unfortunately, it’s been a recurring theme for the Comets, who in addition to lopsided losses to ICE powerhouses Wilmington (41-7), Coal City (50-0) and, at the time, Peotone (42-7), have fallen in a series of close contests to El Paso-Gridley (23-6), Harvard (21-14), Herscher (8-7) and last week to Manteno. QB Jacob Reardon has been a dangerous dual-threat for the Comets, who have surrendered fewer points than the Bulldogs (212 to Streator’s 240), but scored less than half of Streator’s total (60 to 126).

About the Bulldogs: Streator returned very few defensive regulars from last season to this season’s starting 11, and it’s shown. That includes last week’s 52-14 loss in Peotone, a game in which Streator surrendered a Peotone school-record 300 rushing yards to Blue Devils RB Chase Rivera. Streator’s D isn’t facing such a proficient attack this week, but will need to perform better to avoid a loss in its home finale. The Bulldogs’ offense – averaging an even 18 points per game, most coming over the past three weeks in a 31-30 loss at Herscher, a 41-13 victory over Lisle and last week’s defeat at Peotone – has evolved into a multifaceted attack featuring QB Isaiah Weibel, WR Matt Williamson, FB Tristan Finley and RB Jordan Lukes. All cylinders may need to be firing against a Comets defense that has been more than solid outside of its three blowout defeats to likely playoff teams.

FND pick: Reed-Custer

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates