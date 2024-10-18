Reed-Custer football vs. Streator score, news, our pick, live coverage

Reed-Custer faces Streator in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Reed-Custer vs. Streator kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Streator High School

Reed-Custer-Streator preview

About the Comets: Reed-Custer came tantalizingly close to its first win of the 2024 season Friday, losing a 27-19 heartbreaker to a Manteno team that defeated Streator 42-8 in Week 4. Unfortunately, it’s been a recurring theme for the Comets, who in addition to lopsided losses to ICE powerhouses Wilmington (41-7), Coal City (50-0) and, at the time, Peotone (42-7), have fallen in a series of close contests to El Paso-Gridley (23-6), Harvard (21-14), Herscher (8-7) and last week to Manteno. QB Jacob Reardon has been a dangerous dual-threat for the Comets, who have surrendered fewer points than the Bulldogs (212 to Streator’s 240), but scored less than half of Streator’s total (60 to 126).

About the Bulldogs: Streator returned very few defensive regulars from last season to this season’s starting 11, and it’s shown. That includes last week’s 52-14 loss in Peotone, a game in which Streator surrendered a Peotone school-record 300 rushing yards to Blue Devils RB Chase Rivera. Streator’s D isn’t facing such a proficient attack this week, but will need to perform better to avoid a loss in its home finale. The Bulldogs’ offense – averaging an even 18 points per game, most coming over the past three weeks in a 31-30 loss at Herscher, a 41-13 victory over Lisle and last week’s defeat at Peotone – has evolved into a multifaceted attack featuring QB Isaiah Weibel, WR Matt Williamson, FB Tristan Finley and RB Jordan Lukes. All cylinders may need to be firing against a Comets defense that has been more than solid outside of its three blowout defeats to likely playoff teams.

