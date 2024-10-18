Princeton football vs. Mercer County score, news, our pick, live coverage

Princeton faces Mercer County in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Princeton vs. Mercer County kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bryant Field

Princeton-Mercer County preview

About the Golden Eagles: Mercer County coach Tanner Matlick was indefinitely suspended on Monday by school administration for a culmination of a series of events resulting in a climate and culture below the expectations of the school district and the community,” according to Superintendent Tim Farquer. Assistant coach Jason Kenney has been named interim head coach. ... Mercer County came over to the Three Rivers from the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference this year, swapping places with Bureau valley. The Golden Eagles finished 2-3 in the Rock Division with last week’s 34-6 loss to Rockridge. They picked up wins over Riverdale (36-7) and Erie-Prophetstown (20-14) with losses to league champ Newman (29-16) and Monmouth-Roseville (50-14). Mercer County has reached the playoffs in each of the 14 years since it formed in 2009 in the consolidation with Joy Westmer, following the rich tradition of the former Aledo program, which had a 43-14 playoff record from 1975-2008, including three straight championships and three runner-up finishes.

About the Tigers: The Tigers punched their ticket for the playoffs for the sixth straight year with last week’s 54-17 win at Mendota. The only year, not counting the 2020 COVID season, they didn’t make the playoffs under coach Ryan Pearson was his first in 2017. Princeton has now outscored Mendota 210-42 since the Trojans joined the Three Rivers in 2021. Senior all-stater Noah LaPorte had 2 TD catches Friday and now has six in two games at Mendota, including a record-setting 204-yard game in 2022. Princeton is undefeated in three home games this season and stands 28-3 in the last six years in regular season play, 34-8 overall including playoff games. Their only regular season home losses came to Morrison (22-21) in 2023 and Newman (41-0) and Orion (28-7) in 2018.

FND Pick: Princeton

Postgame analysis:

Live updates