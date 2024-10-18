Kaneland football vs. La Salle-Peru score, news, our pick, live coverage

Kaneland faces La Salle-Peru in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Len Eisele will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Kaneland vs. La Salle-Peru kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Howard Fellows Stadium

Kaneland-La Salle-Peru preview

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru is coming off a 28-13 loss to Sycamore. … The Cavaliers had not scored in four straight meetings against the Spartans but ended the drought with two fourth quarter touchdowns – an 18-yard pass from Marion Persich to Landon Zellers and a 28-yard interception return by Reegan Kellett. … Perisch has completed 80 of 148 passes for 1,042 yards and eight TDs with four interceptions. … The Cavaliers have lost three in a row to Kaneland, including a 42-7 loss last fall. … L-P, with 33 playoff points, needs at least one win in the last two weeks to have a shot at the playoffs.

About the Knights: The first four games and the most recent three games couldn’t be more different for Kaneland. The Knights started 4-0, not allowing more than 20 points in a game, and that was in a 49-20 win against Ottawa in which the Pirates scored after the running clock. But the Knights have lost 50-10 to Morris, 35-7 to Sycamore and 52-24 to Rochelle last week. … They can strengthen their playoff position by virtually securing a spot with a win this week, extra pivotal given a trip to Belleville for Althoff Catholic (7-0) lurking in Week 9. … Carter Grabowski has been all over the field for the Knights, leading with 51 tackles (three for a loss) and two interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 97 times for 458 yards and four touchdowns to lead the team’s ground attack. … QB Chase Kruckenberg completed 20 of 30 passes for 288 yards and three TDs against Rochelle, while Dylan Sanagustin caught eight passes for 154 yards and a 59-yard TD.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

