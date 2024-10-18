A look back: Week 8 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 8 football scores over the years:
5 years ago (2019)
Amboy-LaMoille 25, Milledgeville 8
Annawan-Wethersfield 48, West Central 18
Dixon 47, Winnebago 0
Hall 33, Fulton 32
Kewanee 22, Sherrard 14
Morrison 27, Rockridge 13
Mendota 26, Rock Falls 21
Newman 14, Riverdale 7
Orion 55, Bureau Valley 0
Princeton 42, Monmouth-Roseville 13
Sandwich 44, Ottawa 25
St. Bede 24, E-P 23
Sycamore 45, L-P 0
10 years ago (2014)
Annawan-Wethersfield 61, Ridgewood 46
Bureau Valley 48, Riverdale 14
Dixon 48, Rock Falls 8
E-P 49, Morrison 0
Fulton 14, Amboy-LaMoille 13
Geneseo 42, Ottawa 8
Hall 14, Kewanee 13
Kaneland 58, L-P 6
Oregon 21, Mendota 17
Newman 56, Sherrard 25
Rockridge 48, Princeton 6
Sterling 21, Rochelle 6
St. Bede 42, Orion 20
25 years ago (1999)
Bureau Valley 12, Marquette 7
Dixon 33, L-P 7
Eureka 30, Bradford/Henry/Midland 22
Geneseo 16, Ottawa 14
Kewanee 32, Rock Falls 6
Morrison 18, Fulton 12
Newman 42, Erie 6
Princeton 20, Mendota 14
Rochelle 47, Hall 21
Riverdale 41, Prophetstown 0
Stark County 35, Annawan 8
St. Bede 15, Amboy 8
Sterling 58, Streator 6
Walther Lutheran 54, LaMoille co-op 0
50 years ago (1974)
DePue 47, Neponset 30
Dunlap 25, Walnut 20
Geneseo 44, Princeton 6
Hall 36, Rochelle 20
Kewanee 28, Dixon 20
LaMoille 46, Annawan 14
LaSalle-Peru 32, Streator 6
Mendota 20, Rock Falls 7
Ohio 36, Tampico 12
Princeville 52, Manlius 24
Sterling 29, Ottawa 23
St. Bede 20, Bolingbrook 6
Toulon 36, Wethesfield 8
Western 52, Elmwood 0
Wyanet 14, Tiskilwa 0
Wyoming 38, Bradford 12