A look back: Week 8 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 8 football scores over the years:

5 years ago (2019)

Amboy-LaMoille 25, Milledgeville 8

Annawan-Wethersfield 48, West Central 18

Dixon 47, Winnebago 0

Hall 33, Fulton 32

Kewanee 22, Sherrard 14

Morrison 27, Rockridge 13

Mendota 26, Rock Falls 21

Newman 14, Riverdale 7

Orion 55, Bureau Valley 0

Princeton 42, Monmouth-Roseville 13

Sandwich 44, Ottawa 25

St. Bede 24, E-P 23

Sycamore 45, L-P 0

10 years ago (2014)

Annawan-Wethersfield 61, Ridgewood 46

Bureau Valley 48, Riverdale 14

Dixon 48, Rock Falls 8

E-P 49, Morrison 0

Fulton 14, Amboy-LaMoille 13

Geneseo 42, Ottawa 8

Hall 14, Kewanee 13

Kaneland 58, L-P 6

Oregon 21, Mendota 17

Newman 56, Sherrard 25

Rockridge 48, Princeton 6

Sterling 21, Rochelle 6

St. Bede 42, Orion 20

25 years ago (1999)

Bureau Valley 12, Marquette 7

Dixon 33, L-P 7

Eureka 30, Bradford/Henry/Midland 22

Geneseo 16, Ottawa 14

Kewanee 32, Rock Falls 6

Morrison 18, Fulton 12

Newman 42, Erie 6

Princeton 20, Mendota 14

Rochelle 47, Hall 21

Riverdale 41, Prophetstown 0

Stark County 35, Annawan 8

St. Bede 15, Amboy 8

Sterling 58, Streator 6

Walther Lutheran 54, LaMoille co-op 0

50 years ago (1974)

DePue 47, Neponset 30

Dunlap 25, Walnut 20

Geneseo 44, Princeton 6

Hall 36, Rochelle 20

Kewanee 28, Dixon 20

LaMoille 46, Annawan 14

LaSalle-Peru 32, Streator 6

Mendota 20, Rock Falls 7

Ohio 36, Tampico 12

Princeville 52, Manlius 24

Sterling 29, Ottawa 23

St. Bede 20, Bolingbrook 6

Toulon 36, Wethesfield 8

Western 52, Elmwood 0

Wyanet 14, Tiskilwa 0

Wyoming 38, Bradford 12