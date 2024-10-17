IHSA playoff projections: Where do Kane County teams stand in the field of 256 heading into Week 8?

Geneva’s Bennett Konkey (80) points up at the score board after catching a pass for a first down against Batavia during a football game at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

With just two weeks remaining in the 2024 football regular season, every Kane County team has at least a slight chance to be playing some extra football this season.

And with Friday Night Drive Managing Editor Steve Soucie predicting this year’s field of 256 will include more four-win teams, teams with just two wins under their belt still have a shot to make it to the big dance.

Here are where teams stand before Week 8 kicks off.

The ticket has been punched

Geneva (7-0, 32 playoff points)

Geneva kept its undefeated season alive with a 28-24 win over Wheaton North thanks to a stop in the red zone on the Falcons last offensive drive. Their 7-0 record is their best through seven games since 2015, and a win against St. Charles East guarantees at least a share of the DuKane Conference title, while a Week 9 victory over St. Charles North will give them sole possession of the title for the first time since joining the conference in 2018. The Vikings have reached the postseason every year since head coach Boone Thorgesen took over at the helm in 2021.

Batavia (6-1, 33 playoff points)

Despite their win streak against Geneva coming to an end back in Week 6, the Bulldogs managed to keep their playoff streak alive with a 56-7 victory over St. Charles East. Batavia has now made it to the playoffs in 13 consecutive seasons under head coach Dennis Piron, as well as in 20 of the last 21 seasons where the playoffs were held. The Bulldogs end out their season with games against Wheaton Warrenville South and Glenbard North, and will also be watching Geneva’s games closely in hopes of potentially getting a share of the conference title.

St. Charles North (6-1, 38 playoff points)

The third contender to potentially go for at least a share of the DuKane Conference title over the next two weeks, the North Stars secured a trip to the playoffs for the third straight season with a 34-14 win over Glenbard North. The North Stars have been on two three-game win streaks this season, with a loss to Batavia in Week 4 breaking up the streaks. North will face Lake Park in Week 8 before taking on Geneva in a game that could decide the winner of the conference.

Burlington Central vs. Prairie Ridge Varsity Football Burlington Central quarterback Jackson Alcorn fires a pass to a receiver during their Fox Valley Conference game against Prairie Ridge on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Safe bets

Burlington Central (5-2, 30 playoff points)

The Rockets shocked the IHSA football scene in Week 7 with a big 52-21 victory over Prairie Ridge on the road, thanks to a record-breaking performance from QB Jackson Alcorn, who had 469 passing yards and seven total touchdowns in the game. The win secures the first winning season for Central since 2017, and more than likely secured their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Rockets end the year against Hampshire and Huntley.

St. Francis (5-2, 36 playoff points)

Despite a rough stretch with back-to-back losses to St. Rita and Providence, the Spartans have bounced back with back-to-back wins against IC Catholic Prep and Marian Catholic to put them in position to make it back to the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The wins come at a perfect time as well, especially with a tough end-of-season slate against DePaul Prep and Nazareth, who are both 6-1 heading into Week 8.

Aurora Christian (5-2, 29 playoff points)

The Eagles got a crucial 34-27 victory over Marian Central to likely lock up their spot in the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. The Eagles have been aided by a relatively weak schedule, with their only matchup against an opponent with a winning record as of now coming in Week 1 against Marquette, which they won 24-19. Aurora Christian ends it season against two 6-1 teams in Wheaton Academy and Chicago Christian.

Kaneland's Carter Grabowski carries the ball as Sycamore's Ethan Keicher gives chase during their game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Knocking on the door

Kaneland (4-3, 39 playoff points)

After starting out the season 4-0, the Knights have hit a bit of a rough spot with three straight losses to Morris, Sycamore and Rochelle. Their Week 8 matchup against La-Salle Peru is going to be crucial in helping Kaneland make the playoffs for the seventh straight season, especially with a matchup against undefeated Belleville Althoff looming to end their regular season.

Marmion (4-3, 27 playoff points)

The Cadets have already doubled their win total from 2023 in their first season under head coach Adam Guerra, and will be looking to get at least one more to make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. The Cadets will face a tough Marist team in Week 8, but will have a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Leo. A win in that game would also secure the CCL/ESCC Red title for the Cadets.

Needs some help

Aurora Central Catholic (3-4, 21 playoff points)

The Chargers haven’t made the playoffs since 2016, and with their low number of playoff points will need to win out in order for a shot to make it in. Luckily for them, they have a manageable path ahead of them to potentially finish with five wins. The Chargers will face Walworth Big Foot from Wisconsin, which has lost its last six games, in Week 8 and will face Westminster Christian, which hasn’t played since Sept. 20 and hasn’t scored a point all season, in Week 9.

Needs a miracle

St. Charles East (2-5, 41 playoff points)

There is a slight chance that the Saints can sneak their way into the playoffs as a four-win team based off their current playoff points. But with games against undefeated Geneva and WW South left on the schedule, along with some big injuries to key players on offense, things look a little bleak for the Saints.