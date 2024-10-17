Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Geneva linebacker Troy Velez

Geneva linebacker Troy Velez (fourth bottom from left) poses with his team with the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP belt. (Joel Boenitz)

It’s safe to say that once the fourth quarter came around last Friday, Geneva needed a hero in order to stay undefeated.

And while a few came out in a big way, none did moreso than senior linebacker Troy Velez. Not only did he get a two-yard rushing score on his first offensive touch of the season to start the quarter, but he also ended it with a huge sack on the final drive to help keep Wheaton North out of the end zone in a 28-24 victory.

For his efforts, Velez was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with Sports Reporter Joel Boenitz.

FND: What is the feeling of winning the Team of the Week MVP?

Velez: It feels great. I’m just really glad that everyone voted for me, whoever thought that I was capable of holding the MVP title. I’m really glad that they did vote for me, and I’m thankful for winning.

FND: What was it like getting the win and stopping Wheaton North to move to 7-0?

Velez: It was great. All I needed to do was put everything I had on the line. It was fourth quarter, 20 seconds left. All I had to do was give it all my all. And I did, and it led to that game-winning sack and that pass breakup by Talyn Taylor. It was just a team effort there, and we needed to get it done to win that game.

FND: Let’s talk about the sack. Sean Lane got to the QB first, and you finished it off. What was the feeling of getting that sack?

Velez: I took on a double team, and I saw (Lane) coming over and I wanted him to get it and I was going to clean it up with him. But I just think it was really team effort right there. He needed to get over to the ball, and I helped him a lot get to the ball by taking over that double team. And we got the job done by taking the quarterback down to the ground.

Geneva’s Troy Velez runs the ball in for a touchdown during a game against Wheaton North on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

FND: You also started off the fourth quarter on a rushing touchdown, your first of the season. After spending last year as a running back and linebacker, how did it feel to score on offense again?

Velez: It felt great to finally get back into the end zone. But I just still want to thank my coaches for the opportunity to do that and them training every day as hard as they can. I love them for it.

FND: With two games left in the regular season, what do you guys need to do to stay undefeated?

Velez: We need to be disciplined on the ball and off the ball. Be in our film studies, know what they’re running and know what we’re running. We need to know before we go out there, be aligned correctly, and we will win those games.

FND: What’s your go-to meal before a game

Velez: I like a Jimmy John’s sandwich. The “Vito” is my go-to sandwich, and I like to get the Jalapeño Jimmy chips on the side.

FND: What hype music do you like to listen to before games?

Velez: We like “No Hands” by Waka Flocka Flame. We love to play that song before and after games, and especially after big wins.

FND: You have a unique look on the field, with a cropped jersey and an exposed flak jacket. Why is that?

Velez: I go by the motto that you look good, you feel good, you play good. I feel like the pregame, you get the pictures, you do all this fancy stuff. But when it’s game time, when the first quarter hits, it’s time to go, it’s time to lock it in, and it’s time to get your business done.

FND: Who is your favorite NFL or college player right now?

Velez: I really like Patrick Peyton, who’s a defensive lineman down at Florida State. I also like South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart. He’s a true freshman down there, and I really like how they both play.

FND: Who’s your favorite NFL team?

Velez: I don’t really have one, but if I had to pick one, I’d say go Bears.