Bureau County area football standings, Oct. 14

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings after Week 7 of the 2024 season
|BCR Teams
|W-L
|Princeton (4-1 TRAC Mississippi)
|6-1
|*Amboy-LaMoille
|6-1
|Bureau Valley (2-3 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)
|3-4
|Hall-Putnam County (1-4 TRAC Mississippi)
|1-6
|St. Bede (1-3 Chicagoland Prairie)
|1-6
|*8-Man football
|Three Rivers Mississippi
|Con
|All
|Monmouth-Roseville
|5-0
|7-0
|Princeton
|4-1
|6-1
|Kewanee
|3-2
|4-3
|Sherrard
|2-3
|2-5
|Hall-PC
|1-4
|1-6
|Mendota
|0-5
|0-7
Last week’s scores
Kewanee 48, Sherrard 6
Mon-Rose 35, Hall 14
Princeton 57, Mendota 14
This week’s games
E-P at Mendota
Mercer County at Princeton
Newman at Kewanee
Orion at Sherrard
Riverdale at Hall
Rockridge at Mon-Rose
|Three Rivers Rock
|Con
|All
|Newman
|5-0
|7-1
|Rockridge
|4-1
|5-2
|Mercer County
|2-3
|3-4
|Riverdale
|2-3
|3-4
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-3
|4-3
|Orion
|0-5
|1-6
Last week’s scores
Erie-Prophetstown 32, Orion 28
Newman 35, Riverdale 7
Rockridge 34, Mercer County 6
This week’s games
|Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)
|Con
|All
|Farmington
|5-0
|7-0
|Elmwood-Brimfield
|5-1
|6-1
|Macomb
|4-2
|5-2
|llini West
|3-3
|4-3
|Bureau Valley
|2-3
|3-4
|Knoxville
|2-4
|2-5
|West Hancock
|1-4
|1-6
|Lewistown-Valley-Cuba
|0-5
|0-6
Last week’s scores
Elmwood-Brimfield 31, Macomb 28
Farmington 8, A/W 6
Illini West 34, Bureau Valley 7
Knoxville 80, West Hancock 52
LVC at Macon Meridian
This week’s games
Bureau Valley at Macomb
Elmwood-Brimfield at Abingdon-Avon
Illini West at West Hancock
Knoxville at Fulton
LVC at Farmington
|Chicagoland/Prairie
|Con
|W-L
|Seneca
|4-0
|7-0
|Ottawa Marquette
|3-1
|5-2
|Dwight-GSW
|1-2
|4-3
|St. Bede
|1-3
|1-6
|Walther Christian
|0-3
|0-5
Last week’s scores
Ottawa Marquette 47, ACC 14
Seneca 1, Walther Christian 0 (forfeit)
Dwight 29, St. Bede 27
This week’s games
Alton Marquette at Dwight
Ottawa Marquette at Seneca
St. Bede at Bloomington Central Catholic