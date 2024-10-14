October 14, 2024
Bureau County area football standings, Oct. 14

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs against Hall in the Tigers' 41-0 Homecoming win on Friday, Oct. 4 at Bryant Field.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs against Hall in the Tigers' 41-0 Homecoming win on Friday, Oct. 4 at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings after Week 7 of the 2024 season

BCR TeamsW-L
Princeton (4-1 TRAC Mississippi)6-1
*Amboy-LaMoille6-1
Bureau Valley (2-3 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)3-4
Hall-Putnam County (1-4 TRAC Mississippi)1-6
St. Bede (1-3 Chicagoland Prairie)1-6
*8-Man football
Three Rivers MississippiConAll
Monmouth-Roseville5-07-0
Princeton4-16-1
Kewanee3-24-3
Sherrard2-32-5
Hall-PC1-41-6
Mendota0-50-7

Last week’s scores

Kewanee 48, Sherrard 6

Mon-Rose 35, Hall 14

Princeton 57, Mendota 14

This week’s games

E-P at Mendota

Mercer County at Princeton

Newman at Kewanee

Orion at Sherrard

Riverdale at Hall

Rockridge at Mon-Rose

Three Rivers RockConAll
Newman5-07-1
Rockridge4-15-2
Mercer County2-33-4
Riverdale2-33-4
Erie-Prophetstown2-34-3
Orion0-51-6

Last week’s scores

Erie-Prophetstown 32, Orion 28

Newman 35, Riverdale 7

Rockridge 34, Mercer County 6

This week’s games

E-P at Mendota

Mercer County at Princeton

Newman at Kewanee

Orion at Sherrard

Riverdale at Hall

Rockridge at Mon-Rose

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)ConAll
Farmington5-07-0
Elmwood-Brimfield5-16-1
Macomb4-25-2
llini West3-34-3
Bureau Valley2-33-4
Knoxville2-42-5
West Hancock1-41-6
Lewistown-Valley-Cuba0-50-6

Last week’s scores

Elmwood-Brimfield 31, Macomb 28

Farmington 8, A/W 6

Illini West 34, Bureau Valley 7

Knoxville 80, West Hancock 52

LVC at Macon Meridian

This week’s games

Bureau Valley at Macomb

Elmwood-Brimfield at Abingdon-Avon

Illini West at West Hancock

Knoxville at Fulton

LVC at Farmington

Chicagoland/PrairieConW-L
Seneca4-07-0
Ottawa Marquette3-15-2
Dwight-GSW1-24-3
St. Bede1-31-6
Walther Christian0-30-5

Last week’s scores

Ottawa Marquette 47, ACC 14

Seneca 1, Walther Christian 0 (forfeit)

Dwight 29, St. Bede 27

This week’s games

Alton Marquette at Dwight

Ottawa Marquette at Seneca

St. Bede at Bloomington Central Catholic