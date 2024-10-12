Tim Pruitt’s 3 touchdowns helps Hiawatha drop Ashton-Franklin Center

Everything went right for Hiawatha on Friday in a 62-20 win against Ashton-Franklin Center on the Hawks’ senior night.

“We had a great week of practice so that was a bonus too,” coach Kenny McPeek said. “We’re finally 100% healthy for the first time this year and we just fired on all cylinders.”

A big part of that return to full health was Braeden Ross, who McPeek said hadn’t played a full game all year. He did Friday, recording three of Hiawatha’s seven sacks.

“He had a concussion early on and then some rib problems,” McPeek said. “This was his first game back playing the whole time. It was nice to see him do that and it being senior night made it extra nice.”

Tim Pruitt had three touchdowns for the Hawks (2-5), rushing for 87 yards and two scores and returning a kick 72 yards for a touchdowns. Tommy Butler added two touchdowns on the ground, 68 rushing yards and 14 tackles on the defensive side.

The Hawks kept their slim chance of an eight-man playoff berth alive.

“We can make it in at 4-5 and if we play as good as we did tonight there’s a chance,” McPeek said. “It’s a long shot but there’s a chance.”