The Herald-News Week 7 IHSA football roundup

Lincoln-Way West 64, Centennial 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors coasted to a home win, snapping a three-game skid and improving to 4-3 overall.
L-W West will be on the road in Lockport next week.
Joliet West 50, Romeoville 0: At Joliet, the Tigers delivered a homecoming blowout over the visiting Spartans.
Joliet West (3-4) will be on the road in Week 8 against Plainfield East, while Romeoville will return to Joliet to take on Joliet Central.
Oswego East 21, Bolingbrook 9: At Oswego, the Raiders couldn’t muster much offense in a road loss to the Wolves.
Bolingbrook (3-4) will look to snap a two-game skid at home against Plainfield North next week.
Wilmington 21, Coal City 14: At Wilmington, the Wildcats survived their closest contest of the season against the rival Coalers.
Wilmington (7-0) will be on the road in Week 8 against also-undefeated Manteno, while Coal City (5-2) will be at home against Herscher.
Dwight/GSW 29, St. Bede 27: At Dwight, the Trojans prevented a two-point conversion after a St. Bede touchdown with 56 seconds left in regulation to pick up a narrow victory.
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (4-3) snapped a three-game skid with the victory and will look to keep its momentum in Week 8 at home against Marquette.
Joliet Central 37, Plainfield Central 17: At Plainfield, the Steelmen picked up their first victory since Oct. 18, 2019, just shy of five years ago.
Joliet Central (1-6) will be at home next week against Romeoville, while Plainfield Central (0-7) will take on Plainfield South at home.
Lincoln-Way East 47, Lockport 14: At Frankfort, the Griffins preserved their perfect record with a convincing home victory over the Porters.
L-W East (7-0) will be in Tinley Park to take on Andrew in Week 8, while Lockport (3-4) will be at home against Lincoln-Way West.
Manteno 27, Reed-Custer 19: At Braidwood, the Comets had a shot on 4th-and-8 with 20 seconds left, but couldn’t convert in a close loss at home to the unbeaten Panthers.
Reed-Custer (0-7) will hit the road to take on two-win Streator next week.
Minooka 23, Plainfield North 7: At Plainfield, Minooka scored early and often in a solid victory on the road.
Minooka (6-1) will take on Oswego on the road next week, while Plainfield North (3-4) will be in Bolingbrook.
Morris 59, Ottawa 0: At Morris, the home team had no trouble in a one-sided win.
Morris (5-2) will be on the road against Sycamore in an Interstate 8 Conference showdown next Friday.
Lincoln-Way Central 49, Stagg 0: At New Lenox, the Knights trampled the Chargers to improve to 4-3 on the season.
L-W Central will be in Aurora next weekend to take on Waubonsie Valley.
Peotone 52, Streator 14: At Peotone, the Blue Devils notched a comfortable win over the Bulldogs to improve to 4-3 led by a school-record 300-yard rushing performance from Chase Rivera.
Peotone visits Lisle next week.
Mount Carmel 35, Joliet Catholic 21: At Chicago, a rocky third quarter doomed the Hilltoppers in a road loss to the Caravan.
JCA dropped to 4-3 overall with the loss.
Plainfield South 21, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield South, the host Cougars improved to 5-2 with the victory over the crosstown Bengals, now 2-5.
Plainfield South visits Plainfield Central in Week 8. Plainfield East will host Joliet West.
Richards 21, Lemont 10: At Lemont, the hosts fell to 4-3 with the loss to the 6-1 Bulldogs.
Seneca 1, Walther Christian 0 (forfeit): The Fighting Irish moved to 7-0 with the forfeit victory.