Marengo’s David and Cooper Lopez come up with big plays in KRC win against Harvard

HARVARD – A player with the last name Lopez always seemed to be at the right place at the right time in Marengo’s 33-29 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Harvard Friday night.

Senior quarterback David Lopez was as good in the air (12-for-20 passing, 149 yards, one TD) as he was on the ground (12 carries, 143 yards, two TDs), propelling the Indians’ offensive success throughout the night.

However, it was the Lopez brothers’ clutch defensive plays that successfully closed out both halves as the Indians survived a late comeback attempt by the Hornets.

David Lopez intercepted Harvard quarterback Adam Cooke late in the first half, which set up his 34-yard TD pass to Alten Bergbreiter on the very next play.

Then, with the Indians (4-3, 3-2 KRC) leading 19-7 and less than a minute to play in the first half, Harvard’s Danny Rosas returned the kickoff 70 yards to the Indians’ 10-yard line. The Hornets (2-5, 0-5 KRC) got off three plays, but Marengo’s defense came up with a clutch stop. Cooke’s first end zone bid was stopped at the 1-yard line, then he was sacked.

Finally, Cooper Lopez, a junior defensive back, tackled him to preserve the two-score lead at halftime.

With his team holding a four-point lead late in the game, Cooper Lopez did again, taking his turn swallowing up a pass from Cooke for the Indians’ third interception of the night. The Hornets never regained possession.

The Lopez brothers are savoring the time they get to spend together as teammates.

“It means a lot to me. He’s obviously a good kid,” older brother David said. “I’m happy to play with him.”

Cooper expressed a similar sentiment. “I’m going to miss it. I look to him for leadership.”

David Lopez’s strong leadership was looked to for a first down in a fourth-and-5 situation in the first quarter, so he ran to his left and 51 yards into the end zone. He also rushed for a 6-yard score in the fourth. A penalty later spoiled what would have been his third rushing touchdown of the game, a 62-yard effort.

A staggering 17 penalties were called throughout the game with more penalty markers thrown and called off or declined by coaches. Seven calls for 60 yards and 10 calls for 100 yards of penalties were assessed against the Indians and Hornets, respectively.

Harvard went without scoring threat Danny Rosas (seven carries, 57 yards; seven receptions, 49 yards), who played most of the game but was ejected, as they fought for scoring opportunities late.

Fleet-footed quarterback Adam Cooke (23 carries, 194 yards) ran for each and every Hornet touchdown. The longest of his four TD runs, a 13-yarder in the fourth quarter, brought his team within one score. Cooke successfully ran in 2-point conversions on his final two TD carries.

“He played like a man tonight.” Harvard coach Brad Swanson said.

With momentum on their side, Harvard’s Brennan Peters recovered the onside kick following Cooke’s final score. The Hornets threatened, but Cooke’s long completion to Connor Firlick was nullified on yet another penalty.

Marengo then got the break it needed with Cooper Lopez’s interception, followed up with one last first down from David Lopez to ice the game.

“I’m proud of how we finished. We’ve just got to get the job done. We’ve got to come out stronger earlier,” Adam Cooke said of his team’s fight to the end.

Marengo also received contributions from Connor Sacco’s 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and Logan Boley’s 9-yard score in the fourth that sandwiched David Lopez’s three scoring plays.

The Indians will face tough opponents with remaining games against Richmond-Burton and Sandwich.

“We’ve got to come back better next week,” David Lopez said as his team looks to make a playoff push. “We have a lot to clean up.”