Jacobs QB Connor Goehring tosses 3 TDs in win over CL Central: Northwest Herald Week 7 football roundup

The golden eagle logo of Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Image provided by Jacobs High School)

Jacobs 27, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Algonquin, Connor Goehring completed 16 of 23 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (5-2, 5-2) in their Fox Valley Conference win against the Tigers (2-5, 2-5).

Carson Goerhing had five catches for 97 yards and one touchdown, P.J. Barnes had three catches for 17 yards and a score and Luke Gormsen added two catches for 45 yards and a TD.

Caden DuMelle ran for 46 yards, T.O. Boddie had 41 yards and Michael Cannady added 32 yards and a touchdown.

Alden-Hebron 65, River Ridge 50: At Hanover, Wyatt Armbrust scored TD runs of 8, 10 and 19 yards, finishing with 167 yards on 13 carries, as the the Giants (3-4) earned an Illinois 8-Man Football Association victory.

Jack Stewart had TD runs of 18 and 55 yards and finished with 124 yards on nine carries. JP Stewart had TD runs of 9, 33 and 1 yards as he rushed for 127 yards. He also threw a 21-yard TD pass to Fabian Carreno.

Johnsburg 28, Plano 0: At Plano, the Skyhawks beat the Reapers to improve to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.