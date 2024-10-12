High school football: Week 7 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

The Cary-Grove defense celebrates stopping the Prairie Ridge offense one yard short of a first down to seal its victory over Prairie Ridge in a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Burlington Central 55, Prairie Ridge 21: Jackson Alcorn threw six touchdowns as the Rockets shocked the Wolves in Fox Valley Conference action.

Richmond-Burton 35, Woodstock North 0: The Rockets handed the Thunder their first loss of the season to move into first place in the Kishwaukee River Conference

Cary-Grove 44, Huntley 43: The Trojans overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated with an FVC win against the Red Raiders.

Aurora Christian 34, Marian Central 27: The Hurricanes couldn’t hold onto a 20-0 lead in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss to the Eagles.

McHenry 19, Crystal Lake South 0: Jacobs Jones had a key 75-yard run in the second half as the Warriors topped the Gators in their FVC game.

Jacobs 27, Crystal Lake Central 3: Connor Goehring threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Eagles in an FVC win over the Tigers.

Dundee-Crown 21, Hampshire 16: Leon Metcalf had a late interception for the Chargers to seal an FVC win against the Whip-Purs.

Marengo 33, Harvard 29: Brothers David and Cooper Lopez came up with key plays on both sides of the ball in a KRC victory for the Indians.

Sandwich 28, Woodstock 14: Nick Michalek ran for a 70-yard touchdown on his third touch against the Blue Streaks in their KRC game.

Johnsburg 28, Plano 0: The Skyhawks improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the KRC with a win against the Reapers.

Alden-Hebron 65, River Ridge 50: Wyatt Armbrust had 167 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns as the the Giants picked up the Illinois 8-Man Football Association win.