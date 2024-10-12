Hall-PC hangs with Monmouth-Roseville in first half: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

FOOTBALL

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Hall-Putnam County 14: The Red Devils hung with the Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division-leading Titans in the first half Friday, but couldn’t keep up in the final two quarters.

Hall-Putnam County trailed just 7-0 at halftime before Monmouth-Roseville extended its lead to 28-0 in the second half.

The Red Devils (1-6, 1-4 TRC Mississippi) got on the board with 5:20 left in the game when Aiden Redcliff threw a halfback pass to Jack Jablonski for a 77-yard touchdown.

The Titans (7-0) locked up the conference title as they finish 5-0 in the league, ending Princeton’s six-year run atop the TRC Mississippi.

Amboy co-op 68, Peoria Heights 0: Five Clippers ran for touchdowns as the Amboy co-op cruised to a victory in Amboy.

Quinn Leffelman ran six times for 36 yards and two TDs, Ed Fry had two attempts for 59 yards and a TD, Brayden Klein had three carries for 51 yards and a score, Tyler Huggins ran five times for 20 yards and a TD and Eddie Jones ran for a 30-yard TD on his only carry.

Jones also completed both of his pass attempts to Caleb Yanos for 45 yards and two TDs for the Clippers (601).

Illini West 34, Bureau Valley 7: The Storm fell to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference Large Division with a loss in Carthage.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43, Fieldcrest 12: The host Knights fell to 1-6 overall and 0-6 in Heart of Central Illinois Conference Small Division with the loss to the Falcons (7-0, 6-0).

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 4, Sandwich 1: Ilan Bardot scored three goals to lead the Little Giants to a nonconference victory in DePue.

Osvaldo Morales added a goal for DePue-Hall (9-14-1), while Ramon Arevalo made 12 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Somonauk 2, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders lost 25-22, 25-23 in a Little Ten Conference consolation semifinal in Newark.