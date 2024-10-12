FCW runs to 41-26 win over West Central: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

FCW 41, West Central 26: At Biggsville, the Falcons defeated the previously unbeaten Heat on Friday to improve to 5-2 on the Illinois 8-Man Football Association season.

Leelynd Durbin rushed 25 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns for Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, while Seth Jones added 112 ground yards on 21 carries and three TDs. Jones was also 4-of-8 passing for 24 yards, with Connor Reed hauling in three catches for 32.

FCW is at Ridgewood – a team it lost to back in Week 3 – in Week 8.

GCMS 43, Fieldcrest 12: At Minonk, the host Knights fell to 1-6 overall (0-6 Heart of Central Illinois Small) with the loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-0, 6-0). Fieldcrest – which visits Tuscola next Friday night – was held to negative rushing yardage through three quarters.

Boys soccer

DePue-Hall 4, Sandwich 1: At DePue, Diego Diaz scored the lone goal for the Indians in the loss to the Little Giants.

Girls volleyball

Newark 2, Indian Creek 0: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Newark, the host and top-seeded Norsemen advanced to Saturday’s championship match with a 25-8, 25-15 win over the Timberwolves.

Newark (16-7) was led by Adrianna Larsen (seven kills, 12 digs), Rylie Carlson (five kills), Elle Norquist (nine digs, six aces) and Taylor Jeffers 16 assists).

Newark plays Hinckley-Big Rock for the title Saturday.

Somonauk 2, Earlville 0: At the LTC Tournament in Newark, the Bobcats topped the Red Raiders 25-22, 25-23 to move on to the consolation final at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

IMSA 2, Serena 0: At the LTC Tournament in Newark, the Huskers fell 25-22, 25-18 to the Titans in the consolation semifinals.