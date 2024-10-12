Dixon football stays perfect with downstate win: Sauk Valley football roundup for Week 7

Fulton defenders chase Durand-Pecatonica's Cooper Hoffman (3) as he breaks loose for a touchdown on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in NUIC action at Pecatonica. (Earleen Hinton)

Nonconference

Dixon 40, Johnston City 14: The Class 4A second-ranked Dukes improved to 7-0 after beating the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A. Dixon was able to pull away after leading just 6-0 at halftime and 21-6 after three quarters. After the long road trip downstate, Dixon is set to take on 3A’s top-ranked team at home next week in Byron (7-0), a 64-0 winner over Winnebago on Friday.

Forreston 20, Hazel Green Southwestern (Wis.) 16: The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid with the win. Forreston (2-5) has games against Durand-Pecatonica and Lena-Winslow to close the season. The Cardinals have not missed the playoffs since 2009.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Lena-Winslow 35, Eastland-Pearl City 18: The 10th-ranked Wildcatz led early and hung tough before the NUIC leaders pulled away. E-PC (5-2, 4-2 NUIC) built a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and had an 18-16 advantage after a Draven Zier rushing score in the second quarter. But Alex Schlichting followed with two Le-Win rushing scores, and Aiden Wild scored his third TD in the fourth quarter to cap the win for the second-ranked Panthers (7-0, 6-0). Zier had 137 yards rushing on 15 carries for E-PC, and Adam Awender had an 81-yard kick return score. Zyacn Haverland scored E-PC’s second TD from 15 yards on a pass from Awender.

Stockton 54, Morrison 14: The Blackhawks (4-3, 3-3) won a second straight game for the first time this season in a battle of two teams looking for their fourth win. The Mustangs (3-4, 2-4) lost after wins over Forreston and Dakota.

Durand-Pecatonica 60, Fulton 36: The Rivermen (6-1, 6-1) won the high-scoring contest at home. Fulton fell to 2-5, 2-5 with games against Knoxville and Morrison left.

Three Rivers Rock

Erie-Prophetstown 32, Orion 28: The Panthers (4-3, 2-3) got a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line with four seconds left to secure the home win. E-P held off the Chargers (1-6, 0-5) after leading 26-7 early in the third quarter. The Panthers also eclipsed last year’s win total with the victory.

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 63, Sterling 6: The Class 7A second-ranked Blue Devils (7-0, 5-0 Big 6) jumped out to a 28-3 lead after one quarter and 56-6 halftime advantage in the win. Quincy put up more than 600 yards of offense while holding Sterling (4-3, 3-1) to 124 net yards. Quincy’s Bradyn Little was 18-of-24 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns, and Jeraius Rice had 136 yards rushing and four TDs to go with 97 yards receiving and a score. Emmanuel Arreola led Sterling with 49 yards rushing on nine carries.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Milledgeville 40, South Beloit 0: The Missiles (6-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with the road win. Milledgeville snapped a five-game winning streak by the Sobos (5-2) with the victory.

Polo 68, Christian Life co-op 6: The Marcos led 38-0 after the first quarter in the home win. Seven players had rushing scores for Polo (7-0) in the win.

Hiawatha 62, Ashton-Franklin Center 20: The Raiders (0-7) remain winless after the road loss as Hiawatha improved to 2-5.

Amboy 68, Peoria Heights 0: The Clippers improved to 6-1 as Eddie Jones threw two TDs to Caleb Yanos and Quinn Leffleman had two rushing scores. Four other Amboy backs had TDs on the ground in the win.