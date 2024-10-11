October 11, 2024
Sycamore football vs. La Salle-Peru score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Kevin Chlum
Sycamore's Burke Gautcher scrambles away from the Kaneland pass rush during their game Friday, Oct.4, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

Sycamore's Burke Gautcher scrambles away from the Kaneland pass rush during their game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore faces La Salle-Peru in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Chlum will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sycamore vs. La Salle-Peru kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: La Salle-Peru High School

Sycamore-La Salle-Peru preview

About the Cavaliers: L-P snapped a two-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over Ottawa last week. … Freshman QB Marion Persich ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and completed 10 of 19 passes for 104 yards and a TD to Cordell Wheatly. … Adrian Arzola rushed for 98 yards on 20 attempts. … The L-P defense stopped the Pirates on fourth down on their final three drives of the game and limited Ottawa to 276 total yards – 88 rushing and 188 passing. … The Cavs were called for 12 penalties for 111 yards against Ottawa, while the Pirates had 10 penalties for 85 yards. … L-P is 0-6 against the Spartans since the schools joined the same conference, being outscored 207-26, including 145-0 in the past four meetings. The Cavs last scored against Sycamore in a 14-6 loss in 2017.

About the Spartans: Sycamore moved to 6-0 with a 35-7 win over Kaneland last week. … The Spartans beat Rochelle (25-19) and Ottawa (63-0), while L-P lost to Rochelle (48-20) and beat Ottawa twice (33-0 and 14-7). … Sycamore fell behind 7-0 to Kaneland but scored the final 35 points. … Sycamore QB Burke Gautcher, an Iowa linebacker commit, threw for 147 yards and two TDs and ran for a score against Kaneland. … Kevin Lee ran for 71 yards and two TDs on 10 attempts last week. … Cooper Bode intercepted two Kaneland passes.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Postgame analysis:

