Sycamore football vs. La Salle-Peru score, news, our pick, live coverage

Sycamore faces La Salle-Peru in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Chlum will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sycamore vs. La Salle-Peru kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: La Salle-Peru High School

Sycamore-La Salle-Peru preview

About the Cavaliers: L-P snapped a two-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over Ottawa last week. … Freshman QB Marion Persich ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and completed 10 of 19 passes for 104 yards and a TD to Cordell Wheatly. … Adrian Arzola rushed for 98 yards on 20 attempts. … The L-P defense stopped the Pirates on fourth down on their final three drives of the game and limited Ottawa to 276 total yards – 88 rushing and 188 passing. … The Cavs were called for 12 penalties for 111 yards against Ottawa, while the Pirates had 10 penalties for 85 yards. … L-P is 0-6 against the Spartans since the schools joined the same conference, being outscored 207-26, including 145-0 in the past four meetings. The Cavs last scored against Sycamore in a 14-6 loss in 2017.

About the Spartans: Sycamore moved to 6-0 with a 35-7 win over Kaneland last week. … The Spartans beat Rochelle (25-19) and Ottawa (63-0), while L-P lost to Rochelle (48-20) and beat Ottawa twice (33-0 and 14-7). … Sycamore fell behind 7-0 to Kaneland but scored the final 35 points. … Sycamore QB Burke Gautcher, an Iowa linebacker commit, threw for 147 yards and two TDs and ran for a score against Kaneland. … Kevin Lee ran for 71 yards and two TDs on 10 attempts last week. … Cooper Bode intercepted two Kaneland passes.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates