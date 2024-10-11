Streator football vs. Peotone score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Streator faces Peotone in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Streator vs. Peotone kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Peotone High School

Streator-Peotone preview

About the Bulldogs: Streator has been playing its best football of the season the past two Fridays, losing on a last-second field goal at Herscher followed by last week’s 41-13 handling of Lisle at Doug Dieken Stadium. The challenge for the Bulldogs will be to keep it going against a team expected to finish in the top half of the ICE. Streator cleaned up the ball-control issues last Friday that cost it dearly at Herscher. As a result, it produced two (RB Jordan Lukes 19 carries for 111 yards, QB Isaiah Weibel 11-100, 3 TDs) – and almost three (FB Tristan Finley 10-82, 2 TDs) – 100-yard rushers en route to outgaining the Blue Devils 366-191, including 309-20 on the ground. That would appear to be the recipe to upend a Peotone team that also likes to run and control it. An upset win here and Streator has a legitimate chance to climb back to .500 with winless Reed-Custer visiting in Week 8 before Week’s 9′s trip to undefeated Wilmington.

About the Blue Devils: It’s a convenient storyline to say the Blue Devils started hot and have cooled off – and it is technically true – but a more nuanced look would suggest a lot of that is more a function of how Peotone’s schedule was put together than how it has played through six weeks. After three blowout victories in Weeks 1-3 over teams a combined 7-11 (four wins in the Chicago Public League), the Blue Devils have lost three straight – 49-13 to Wilmington, 27-13 to Coal City and 21-7 at the hands of surprisingly undefeated Manteno. This last third of the schedule lightens up considerably for Peotone, making a run back to the Class 3A postseason well within its reach if it can avoid a stumble against an improved team such as the Bulldogs. Chase Rivera and Connor Pasch are the battering rams for the Blue Devils run-heavy attack. Streator lost to Peotone last season 36-32.

FND pick: Peotone

Postgame analysis:

