October 11, 2024
Shaw Local
Streator football vs. Peotone score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

By Brian Hoxsey
An aerial photo of Doug Dieken Stadium as the sun sets during the 103rd meeting between Ottawa and Streator football. (Scott Anderson)

Streator faces Peotone in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Streator vs. Peotone kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Peotone High School

Streator-Peotone preview

About the Bulldogs: Streator has been playing its best football of the season the past two Fridays, losing on a last-second field goal at Herscher followed by last week’s 41-13 handling of Lisle at Doug Dieken Stadium. The challenge for the Bulldogs will be to keep it going against a team expected to finish in the top half of the ICE. Streator cleaned up the ball-control issues last Friday that cost it dearly at Herscher. As a result, it produced two (RB Jordan Lukes 19 carries for 111 yards, QB Isaiah Weibel 11-100, 3 TDs) – and almost three (FB Tristan Finley 10-82, 2 TDs) – 100-yard rushers en route to outgaining the Blue Devils 366-191, including 309-20 on the ground. That would appear to be the recipe to upend a Peotone team that also likes to run and control it. An upset win here and Streator has a legitimate chance to climb back to .500 with winless Reed-Custer visiting in Week 8 before Week’s 9′s trip to undefeated Wilmington.

About the Blue Devils: It’s a convenient storyline to say the Blue Devils started hot and have cooled off – and it is technically true – but a more nuanced look would suggest a lot of that is more a function of how Peotone’s schedule was put together than how it has played through six weeks. After three blowout victories in Weeks 1-3 over teams a combined 7-11 (four wins in the Chicago Public League), the Blue Devils have lost three straight – 49-13 to Wilmington, 27-13 to Coal City and 21-7 at the hands of surprisingly undefeated Manteno. This last third of the schedule lightens up considerably for Peotone, making a run back to the Class 3A postseason well within its reach if it can avoid a stumble against an improved team such as the Bulldogs. Chase Rivera and Connor Pasch are the battering rams for the Blue Devils run-heavy attack. Streator lost to Peotone last season 36-32.

FND pick: Peotone

How to watch Streator vs. Peotone football game livestream

The Streator vs. Peotone game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Live updates