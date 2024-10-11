Stevenson, led by stingy defense, beats Warren for first time since 2016

For nearly a decade, Warren has dominated Stevenson. That changed Thursday as the Patriots defeated Warren 16-7 for the first win in the series since 2016.

With a stingy defense and consistent kicking the Patriots clinched a playoff berth, improving its record to 6-1 overall, 4-1 in the North Suburban Conference.

“We knew it was going to be a battle, a brawl,” Stevenson coach Brett Becker said. “It doesn’t matter how you get it done, you just have to get it done.”

Junior Caden An made three field goals for Stevenson, to go along with Christopher Thorndyke’s 51-yard touchdown.

Thursday, however, was about defense.

Warren star running back Aaron Stewart was contained for most of the game. But with less than a minute left in the first half, and just after Thorndyke’s touchdown, he ran 60 yards but was tackled at the 10 by Abai Atabekov.

“That changed game,” Becker said about Atabekov’s touchdown-saving tackle. “Our kids showed up and made plays.”

After failing to punch the ball in the end zone, Warren elected to kick a field goal, but it was blocked by Frank Concialdi, preserving Stevenson’s 10-7 halftime lead.

Stewart rushed for 107 yards in the game, and an early 2-yard touchdown. But other than the one 60-yard run, he never had any room to run.

“It took a lot of preparation and a lot of heart,” Stevenson senior defensive lineman Luke Nelson said about slowing down Stewart. “Going into this game we knew it was going to be hard. Warren, they play some smashmouth football. What I am really proud of is we just kept playing with heart.”

The defensive line held strong, and also put pressure on the passers with Nelson picking up two sacks, and Anthony Adams and Zach Becker each getting another.

Warren also played strong defensively.

Stevenson made it into the red zone twice in the first half, but only had three points to show for it. After a 52-yard run by quarterback Aidan Crawley bringing the ball to the 3, the Patriots fumbled it away with Zion Vines-Peterson recovering.

In the second half, Stevenson controlled the ball, and held Warren off the scoreboard. Stewart was limited to five carries in the second half.

Thorndyke led Stevenson with 93 yards rushing. Crawley added 77 yards on the ground and also threw for 169 yards. Becker had 87 yards receiving on four receptions.

Stevenson will play Lake Forest next week, while Warren (4-3, 3-2) plays Lake Zurich.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241010/prep-football/stevenson-slows-down-warren-now-6-1/