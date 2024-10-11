Princeton football vs. Mendota score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Princeton faces Mendota in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Tigers: Princeton bounced back from a 31-3 loss to Monmouth-Roseville with a 41-0 rout of Hall-Putnam County last week. … Ace Christiansen returned an interception for a TD last week. … Will Lott completed 6-of-11 passes for 104 yards and two TDs, both to Arthur Burden, last week, while Casey Etheridge rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. … Princeton held the Red Devils to 130 rushing yards and 3 passing yards. … Princeton has won all three meetings against the Trojans since Mendota joined the Three Rivers Conference, including a 55-0 win last year.

About the Trojans: Mendota remains winless after last week’s 49-14 loss to Kewanee. … Braiden Freeman ran for 76 yards and a TD and caught nine passes for 73 yards against Kewanee. … The Trojans allowed 450 rushing yards last week, with Kewanee running back running for 291 yards and five TDs on 19 carries. … Mendota has given up 40 points or more four times and is allowing 42.2 points per game. The Trojans have scored more than 20 points twice and are averaging 14 points per game.

