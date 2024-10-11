Minooka football vs. Plainfield North score, news, our pick, live coverage

Minooka faces Plainfield North in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Minooka vs. Plainfield North kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield North High School

Minooka-Plainfield North preview

About the Indians: Minooka had few problems scoring points and shutting down opponents through the first five games of the season. But both of those strengths betrayed the Indians in Week 6, as their offense was shut down, limited to seven points, and the defense allowed 21 points. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, this is a unit that had given up only 47 points in its first five games and no more than 14 to any opponent. This isn’t the ideal game for Minooka to try to get back on track, either, especially on offense, as Plainfield North’s defense has been consistently difficult to deal with.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North seems to be moving around pieces of its puzzle on a weekly basis. But the Tigers fit fine in a Week 6 win against Oswego East where Jack Tota – last year’s leading rusher for the Tigers – was thrust into the lead back role after primary running back Malik Jassim went down with an injury. Jassim had been surging as an offensive leader, including surpassing the 100-yard barrier in only a half against Oswego East, so the hope is that the sidelining won’t be long term.

FND pick: Plainfield North

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates