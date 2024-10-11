Lockport football vs. Lincoln-Way East score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Lockport faces Lincoln-Way East in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lockport vs. Lincoln-Way East kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln-Way East High School

Lockport-Lincoln-Way East preview

About the Porters: Lockport’s schedule has been a brutal gauntlet (all but one opponent at or above the .500 mark), and this will be the second consecutive opponent that enters the contest with no losses after the Porters fell to Naperville Central in Week 6. If Lockport wants to be in the postseason, it is going to have to beat at least one, and likely two, of its final three opponents, and although this doesn’t look like an ideal matchup to start that quest, any chance at an upset bid will have to be coupled with cleaning up the giveaway situation. Lockport had four turnovers in the Naperville Central loss. QB Brendan Mecher, who was thrust into the role because of injuries, did respond by throwing for 357 yards.

About the Griffins: For Lincoln-Way East, it is starting to become a pattern. The Griffins were dominant against Neuqua Valley, scoring 48 first-half points and allowing their first string to have a large chunk of the night off. Lincoln-Way East has now scored either 48 or 49 points in every game it has played (the Griffins received a forfeit win in Week 2), while Oregon commit Jonas Williams had five combined touchdowns (four pass, one run) in his light night of work. Somewhat lost in the shuffle of Lincoln-Way East’s potent offense is the stellar play of the Griffins’ defense. East has allowed 63 points this season, but almost none of those points were allowed in scenarios where the games were remotely close.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lincoln-Way East

How to watch Lockport vs. Lincoln-Way East football game livestream

The Lockport vs. Lincoln-Way East game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates