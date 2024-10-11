Joliet Central football vs. Plainfield Central score, news, our pick, live coverage

Joliet Central faces Plainfield Central in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Joliet Central vs. Plainfield Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield Central High School

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central is trying to snap a losing streak that stretches back to 2019, and although the margin of most of its games might indicate it is fairly far from snapping that streak, there is progress being made. The Steelmen were in their Week 6 matchup with Plainfield East before its thin roster started a second-half fade that led to a loss. Joliet Central’s propensity to give up a lot of points on defense is still a huge problem moving forward, but the Steelmen are still showing signs of cobbling together some positive things on offense.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central continues to be mired in a slump, most notably on offense. Things may have bottomed out in a Week 6 loss to Romeoville, when the Wildcats were shut out. It marked the fifth consecutive game in which the Wildcats managed to score no more than a solitary touchdown. The defense has allowed the Wildcats to stay somewhat close in a few games, but a team averaging less than a touchdown per game is going to have a hard time breaking through for a win no matter how well the defense plays.

