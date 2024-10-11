Joliet Catholic football vs. Mount Carmel score, news, our pick, live coverage

Joliet Catholic faces Mt. Carmel in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet Catholic vs. Mt. Carmel kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mt. Carmel

Joliet Catholic-Mt. Carmel preview

About the Hilltoppers: It’s hard to believe these two titans of Illinois high school football haven’t met on the field since 2007, but that’s the case here as Joliet Catholic goes in search of yet another marquee win. The Hilltoppers had little trouble bouncing back from a loss to Nazareth with a win over Niles Notre Dame in Week 6. That victory coupled with the fact that they will receive a forfeit win over De La Salle in Week 8 means the Hilltoppers are officially playoff eligible – not exactly the easiest feat, considering the first five opponents on Joliet Catholic’s schedule have combined for a 25-5 record to date.

About the Caravan: Mount Carmel was surprised by Brother Rice on a last-second field goal that tagged the Caravan with their first loss of the season to an in-state opponent. The Caravan played the contest without offensive catalyst and Vanderbilt recruit QB Jack Elliott. It’s unknown if he’ll be available for this matchup, but whoever is at quarterback, opposing defenses had better take stock of where sophomore WR Quentin Burrell lines up. He’s capable of making big plays at any time.

FND pick: Mount Carmel

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates