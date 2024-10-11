Coal City football vs. Wilmington score, news, our pick, live coverage

Coal City faces Wilmington in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Coal City vs. Wilmington kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Wilmington High School

About the Coalers: Coal City’s wrecking ball tour through the Illinois Central Eight continued in Week 6 as it breezed to a 50-0 win over Reed-Custer. Excluding a Week 1 loss to Morris, only one opponent (Peotone) has come within 14 points of toppling the Coalers. During this five-game winning streak, Coal City has outscored foes 260-25. Wilmington has always proved to be a thorn in Coal City’s side, but despite that fact it’s hard to argue that the Coalers aren’t in a good place to take a solid swing at the Wildcats, especially with the numbers that RB Landin Benson continues to deliver.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington hasn’t real been pressed this season in piling up victories, but took the quest of letting their starters take most of the night off to a different level in its Week 6 win over Herscher. Wilmington scored 42 points in the first quarter of the matchup, and while the running clock wouldn’t start until the second half, the runaway marked the fifth time in six games Wilmington has had a speedy conclusion to their game. Odds are it’ll have to work a little harder than most weeks to keep the record spotless this week.

FND pick: Wilmington

