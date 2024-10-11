Burlington Central football vs. Prairie Ridge score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Cary-Grove's Preston Walsh tackles Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel one yard short of a first down to seal Cary-Grove’s victory in a Fox Valley Conference football game at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Burlington Central faces Prairie Ridge in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Burlington Central vs. Prairie Ridge kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Prairie Ridge High School

Burlington Central-Prairie Ridge preview

About the Rockets: Burlington Central had its four-game winning streak snapped against visiting Jacobs in Week 6. The Rockets will try again for their fifth win. They last made the playoffs in 2014. QB Jackson Alcorn, one of several three-year varsity starters for the Rockets, was 18-of-26 passing for 157 yards, two TDs and no interceptions against Jacobs. WR Caden West had eight receptions for 43 yards and a TD. WR Rocco Boss had five catches for 57 yards.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge won 21-6 at Dundee-Crown last week, scoring the game’s final 21 points. The Wolves, whose only loss was to Cary-Grove in Week 5, have not missed the postseason since 2012. ... Prairie Ridge’s 57 points allowed are tied with Cary-Grove for the fewest by any FVC team.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

How to watch Burlington Central vs. Prairie Ridge football game livestream

The Burlington Central vs. Prairie Ridge game is available on the NFHS Network

