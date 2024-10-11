Aurora Central Catholic football vs. Marquette score, news, our pick, live coverage

Aurora Central Catholic faces Marquette in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

About the Chargers: ACC is an independent this season, but it probably doesn’t feel like it for the Chargers or the Chicagoland Prairie Conference. This is the fourth and final game against a Chicagoland Prairie team on the Chargers’ schedule, as ACC has not done so well in those games so far. The Chargers lost 46-0 to Dwight/GSW and 41-0 to Seneca in between a 60-7 win over Walther Christian, which has not played a varsity game and forfeited since that defeat. RB Trey Siefrid has been ACC’s primary weapon, including a 193-yard performance in the Walther win.

About the Crusaders: Marquette is coming off what used to be a rarity but sadly isn’t anymore – a forfeit bye. It did offer a chance for the Cursaders, now winners of three straight, to rest and scout heading into a demanding final third of the regular season that begins with ACC coming to Gould Stadium. It continues against Seneca (which topped Marquette 48-13 in Week 3) and Dwight/GSW (whom Marquette defeated 26-21 in Week 4). Expect to see a few new wrinkles out of Marquette’s Payton Gutierrez- and Grant Dose-led wing-T offense, as well as its hard-nosed defense that in its last game surrendered just 122 yards and seven points in a Saturday rout of rival St. Bede.

