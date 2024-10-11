October 11, 2024
Aurora Central Catholic football vs. Marquette score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Charlie Ellerbrock
Marquette's Grand Dose runs the ball against St. Bede during the Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at St. Bede Academy.

Marquette's Grand Dose runs the ball against St. Bede during the Homecoming game at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Aurora Central Catholic faces Marquette in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Charlie Ellerbrock will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Marquette kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Gould Stadium

Aurora Central Catholic-Marquette preview

About the Chargers: ACC is an independent this season, but it probably doesn’t feel like it for the Chargers or the Chicagoland Prairie Conference. This is the fourth and final game against a Chicagoland Prairie team on the Chargers’ schedule, as ACC has not done so well in those games so far. The Chargers lost 46-0 to Dwight/GSW and 41-0 to Seneca in between a 60-7 win over Walther Christian, which has not played a varsity game and forfeited since that defeat. RB Trey Siefrid has been ACC’s primary weapon, including a 193-yard performance in the Walther win.

About the Crusaders: Marquette is coming off what used to be a rarity but sadly isn’t anymore – a forfeit bye. It did offer a chance for the Cursaders, now winners of three straight, to rest and scout heading into a demanding final third of the regular season that begins with ACC coming to Gould Stadium. It continues against Seneca (which topped Marquette 48-13 in Week 3) and Dwight/GSW (whom Marquette defeated 26-21 in Week 4). Expect to see a few new wrinkles out of Marquette’s Payton Gutierrez- and Grant Dose-led wing-T offense, as well as its hard-nosed defense that in its last game surrendered just 122 yards and seven points in a Saturday rout of rival St. Bede.

FND pick: Marquette

Postgame analysis:

