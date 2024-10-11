A look back: Week 7 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 6 football scores over the years:
5 years ago (2019)
Annawan-Wethersfield 40, ROWVA 0
Eastand 27, Amboy-LaMoille 6
Genoa-Kingston 35, Dixon 12
Hall 35, Sherrard 0
Kaneland 61, Ottawa 7
Morris 13, L-P 0
Monmouth-Roseville 20, St. Bede 0
Morrison 26, E-P 0
Newman 28, Orion 6
Princeton 49, Kewanee 7
Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20
Stillman Valley 44, Mendota 6
10 years ago (2014)
Bureau Valley 46, Amboy-LaMoille 12
Dixon 22, Stillman Valley 20
Geneseo 30, Sterling 20
Hall 26, St. Bede 18
Mendota 47, Rock Falls 8
Newman 46, E-P 15
Orion 23, Princeton 21
Ottawa 50, L-P 20
Princeville 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 7
Rockridge 43, Morrison 7
Sherrard 40, Kewanee 34 (OT)
25 years ago (1999)
Amboy 32, Bureau Valley 20
AlWood 7, Annawan 0
Geneseo 47, Dixon 7
LaMoille co-op 1, Bunker Hill 0 (forfeit)
Marquette 33, Eureka 26
Morrison 62, Prophetstown 7
Newman 25, Fulton 22
Riverdale 50, Erie 21
Rock Falls 40, Hall 27
Rochelle 50, Princeton 0
Kewanee 28, Mendota 0
St. Bede 33, Bradford/Henry/Midland 6
Sterling 20, Ottawa 10
Streator 7, L-P 6
50 years ago (1974)
Annawan 6, Ohio 6 (tie)
Geneseo 38, Rock Falls 0
Kewanee 40, Ottawa 8
LaMoille 24, DePue 18
L-P 14, Dixon 0
Mendota 14, Hall 0
Princeville 26, Walnut 6
Rochelle 14, Princeton 0
Rockford Guilford 28, St. Bede 18
Sterling 39, Streator 10
Toulon 24, Manlius 8
Tiskilwa 34, Neponset 0
Western 38, Bradford 6
Wethersfield 12, Wyoming 12 (tie)
Wyanet 20, Tampico 6