A look back: Week 7 Bureau County area football scores over the years

Here’s a look at Bureau County area Week 6 football scores over the years:

5 years ago (2019)

Annawan-Wethersfield 40, ROWVA 0

Eastand 27, Amboy-LaMoille 6

Genoa-Kingston 35, Dixon 12

Hall 35, Sherrard 0

Kaneland 61, Ottawa 7

Morris 13, L-P 0

Monmouth-Roseville 20, St. Bede 0

Morrison 26, E-P 0

Newman 28, Orion 6

Princeton 49, Kewanee 7

Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20

Stillman Valley 44, Mendota 6

10 years ago (2014)

Bureau Valley 46, Amboy-LaMoille 12

Dixon 22, Stillman Valley 20

Geneseo 30, Sterling 20

Hall 26, St. Bede 18

Mendota 47, Rock Falls 8

Newman 46, E-P 15

Orion 23, Princeton 21

Ottawa 50, L-P 20

Princeville 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 7

Rockridge 43, Morrison 7

Sherrard 40, Kewanee 34 (OT)

25 years ago (1999)

Amboy 32, Bureau Valley 20

AlWood 7, Annawan 0

Geneseo 47, Dixon 7

LaMoille co-op 1, Bunker Hill 0 (forfeit)

Marquette 33, Eureka 26

Morrison 62, Prophetstown 7

Newman 25, Fulton 22

Riverdale 50, Erie 21

Rock Falls 40, Hall 27

Rochelle 50, Princeton 0

Kewanee 28, Mendota 0

St. Bede 33, Bradford/Henry/Midland 6

Sterling 20, Ottawa 10

Streator 7, L-P 6

50 years ago (1974)

Annawan 6, Ohio 6 (tie)

Geneseo 38, Rock Falls 0

Kewanee 40, Ottawa 8

LaMoille 24, DePue 18

L-P 14, Dixon 0

Mendota 14, Hall 0

Princeville 26, Walnut 6

Rochelle 14, Princeton 0

Rockford Guilford 28, St. Bede 18

Sterling 39, Streator 10

Toulon 24, Manlius 8

Tiskilwa 34, Neponset 0

Western 38, Bradford 6

Wethersfield 12, Wyoming 12 (tie)

Wyanet 20, Tampico 6