NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 6 of the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Points per game
|Amboy co-op
|46.7
|Princeton
|33.7
|Bureau Valley
|27.8
|St. Bede
|23.5
|Mendota
|19.8
|Hall-Putnam County
|19
|La Salle-Peru
|18.8
|Fieldcrest
|18.3
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Points allowed per game
|Princeton
|13
|Amboy co-op
|14
|La Salle-Peru
|24.2
|Bureau Valley
|27.7
|Fieldcrest
|29
|St. Bede
|29.7
|Hall-Putnam County
|35.5
|Mendota
|42.2
PASSING
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|65-125-4
|889
|7
|Tilman (Mendota)
|50-96-4
|589
|7
|Jones (Amboy co-op)
|24-26-3
|550
|8
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|37-66-3
|524
|6
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|35-67-4
|356
|1
RUSHING
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|McKendry (Amboy co-op)
|63
|785
|14
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|95
|666
|9
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|116
|620
|4
|Klein (Amboy co-op)
|54
|555
|5
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|105
|469
|6
|Redcliff (Hall-Putnam County)
|101
|450
|4
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|71
|441
|7
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|72
|373
|4
|B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|54
|354
|5
|Hartz (Bureau Valley)
|48
|348
|7
RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Yanos (Amboy co-op)
|16
|354
|5
|Freeman (Mendota)
|23
|242
|3
|Hartman (La Salle-Peru)
|19
|224
|2
|Riva (St. Bede)
|12
|195
|1
|Foster (Bureau Valley)
|11
|187
|1