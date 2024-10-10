October 10, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 6 of the 2024 season

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs behind the block of teammate Ian Morris in the Tigers' 41-0 Homecoming win over rival Hall on Friday, Oct. 4 at Bryant Field.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs behind the block of teammate Ian Morris in the Tigers' 41-0 Homecoming win over rival Hall at Bryant Field. Etheridge is second in the area in rushing with 666 yards. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamPoints per game
Amboy co-op46.7
Princeton33.7
Bureau Valley27.8
St. Bede23.5
Mendota19.8
Hall-Putnam County19
La Salle-Peru18.8
Fieldcrest18.3

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamPoints allowed per game
Princeton13
Amboy co-op14
La Salle-Peru24.2
Bureau Valley27.7
Fieldcrest29
St. Bede29.7
Hall-Putnam County35.5
Mendota42.2

PASSING

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Persich (La Salle-Peru)65-125-48897
Tilman (Mendota)50-96-45897
Jones (Amboy co-op)24-26-35508
Helms (Bureau Valley)37-66-35246
Ferrari (St. Bede)35-67-43561

RUSHING

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
McKendry (Amboy co-op)6378514
Etheridge (Princeton)956669
Lorton (Fieldcrest)1166204
Klein (Amboy co-op)545555
Marquez (St. Bede)1054696
Redcliff (Hall-Putnam County)1014504
Endress (Bureau Valley)714417
Christiansen (Princeton)723734
B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)543545
Hartz (Bureau Valley)483487

RECEIVING

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Yanos (Amboy co-op)163545
Freeman (Mendota)232423
Hartman (La Salle-Peru)192242
Riva (St. Bede)121951
Foster (Bureau Valley)111871