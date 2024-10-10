How each Daily Chronicle team can impact the IHSA playoffs

Kaneland's Dylan Sanagustin follows his blockers through the Sycamore defensive line during their game Friday, Oct.4, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

The regular season has three games left as teams scramble to make the postseason - or improve the seeding of a berth they’ve already secured.

Even eliminated teams can have an impact on the postseason by playing the role of spoiler.

Here’s a look at each Daily Chronicle area team and the impact their three games will have on the IHSA postseason.

Record: 6-0 overall, 3-0 Interstate 8

Status: Clinched a playoff spot

Remaining games: at La Salle-Peru (3-3, 1-2), vs. Morris (4-2, 2-1), vs. Cahokia (5-1)

Outlook: With the playoff berth sewn up, the biggest unknown for the Spartans is their seed. Right now, only two expected 5A teams are undefeated, Sycamore and Troy-Triad, according to the IHSA website. But there are a lot of monsters lurking in the 5-1 group including Benet, Nazareth, Prairie Ridge and Morgan Park (who beat Sycamore in the second round last year). Rolling off three wins would mean more for the Spartans than just an Interstate 8 title.

Record: 4-2 overall, 1-2 Interstate 8

Status: Need one win for a likely playoff berth, two to guarantee a spot. Could potentially qualify with four wins.

Remaining games: at Rochelle (5-1, 2-1), vs. La Salle Peru (3-3, 1-2), at Althoff Catholic (6-0)

Outlook: One of the more interesting aspects for the Knights is they are back in 5A according to the IHSA projection. Since first qualifying in 6A in 2015, they’ve been in the 5A field twice (2017, 2021) and 6A four times (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023). The game against the Hubs this week is big for the Knights, who have dropped two straight after a 4-0 start. They’ve got a pretty high playoff-point total already, but even with that there’s a big difference between five and seven wins - or even six. Even with the recent losses to Morris and Sycamore, the Knights have a couple of big wins under their belts against Washington (4-2) and Wauconda (5-1).

Record: 3-3 overall, 2-3 Big Northern Conference

Status: Need two wins for a likely berth, three for a guaranteed spot. Playoff points leave them less likely to make the postseason at 4-5.

Remaining games: vs. Stillman Valley (3-3, 3-3), at Rock Falls (1-5, 1-5), at Rockford Lutheran (4-2, 4-2).

Outlook: Coach Cam Davekos called Friday’s game against Stillman Valley a playoff game, and that’s pretty much right on the money. The loser will be sitting at 3-4 with two games left, one against a one-win team (the Cardinals have Winnebago in Week 8 and the Cogs have Rock Falls), then a team from the top of the conference in Week 9 (the Crusaders for the Cogs, Byron for the Cardinals). The winner Friday is set up for a five-win season and a likely playoff berth, the loser will need to pull off an upset or hope for a berth with four wins. Genoa-Kingston missed the postseason last year and hasn’t missed back-to-back postseasons since 2011-2012.

Record: DeKalb (0-6 overall, 0-1 Southwest Valley Green)

Status: Eliminated

Remaining games: at Waubonsie Valley (3-3, 1-1), at Bradley Bourbonnais (5-1, 2-1), at Stagg (2-4, 0-2)

Outlook: Coach Derek Schneeman said the Barbs are embracing their spoiler role. He said he’s talked to the players about this season as a microcosm for life, how results don’t always go the way you want and how you respond to that. He said it’s about enjoying the time left together - and playing spoiler. The biggest chance comes this week against Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors have the Barbs, Lincoln-Way Central (3-3, 2-0) and Metea Valley (1-5) left. On paper that’s set up for five wins and their first playoff berth since 2018. But a win by the Barbs puts a big dent in those plans.

Record: 1-5 overall

Status: Eight-man is a little harder to predict, but Hiawatha has made the postseason at 4-5 twice, in 2021 and 2023.

Remaining games: vs. Ashton-Franklin Center (0-6), at Alden-Hebron (2-4), vs. Milledgeville (5-1)

Outlook: The Hawks have to win out to have any chance of a postseason berth, and the first two weeks at least are conducive toward that. Of course, it’s probably what Alden-Hebron is thinking as well, with three teams with losing records on their schedule to close out the season. And even if the Hawks do win the first two games ahead of them, their reward would be a Milledgeville team that just suffered its first loss of the year in a must-win game.