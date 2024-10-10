BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 7, 2024

Here are our picks for Week 7:
|Week 7
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 49-11
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 50-10
|Kip Cheek
Guest picker
Last week guest: 9-1
Season: 48-12
|Princeton at Mendota
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|BV at Illini West
|Bureau Valley
|Bureau Valley
|Bureau Valley
|Mon-Rose at Hall
|Mon-Rose
|Mpn-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Peoria Hts at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|St. Bede at Dwight
|Dwight
|Dwight
|Dwight
|Sycamore at L-P
|Sycamore
|Sycamore
|Sycamore
|Kewanee at Sherrard
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Mercer Co. at Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Stark Co. at Princeville
|Stark Co.
|Stark Co.
|Stark Co.
|A/W at Farmington
|Farmington
|Farmington
|Farmington
Kip Cheek is the longtime sports editor for the Mendota Reporter