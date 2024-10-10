October 10, 2024
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 7, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

Here are our picks for Week 7:

Week 7
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 49-11		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 50-10		Kip Cheek
Guest picker
Last week guest: 9-1
Season: 48-12
Princeton at MendotaPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
BV at Illini WestBureau ValleyBureau ValleyBureau Valley
Mon-Rose at HallMon-RoseMpn-RoseMon-Rose
Peoria Hts at AmboyAmboyAmboyAmboy
St. Bede at DwightDwightDwightDwight
Sycamore at L-PSycamoreSycamoreSycamore
Kewanee at SherrardKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
Mercer Co. at RockridgeRockridgeRockridgeRockridge
Stark Co. at PrincevilleStark Co.Stark Co.Stark Co.
A/W at FarmingtonFarmingtonFarmingtonFarmington

Kip Cheek is the longtime sports editor for the Mendota Reporter