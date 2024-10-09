New Lenox mourns fallen athletes from Providence, Lincoln-Way West

Mason Santiago, a 2023 graduate of Providence Catholic, and Tyler Koscinski, a Lincoln-Way West graduate of the same year, made names for themselves in athletics. Santiago was a standout football player for the Celtics and had been a standout for the Saint Xavier University program. Koscinski had been a member of the baseball team at Aurora University.

Best friends since a young age, the pair had earned reputations as excellent athletes, but also as excellent young men.

In the early hours of Sept. 15, Santiago and Koscinski were heading westbound down Interstate 80. Near Tinley Park, just between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue, their Dodge Journey was involved in a collision with a truck-tractor semi-trailer. While details of the crash are unclear, what is certain is that Santiago and Koscinski lost their lives.

Santiago was 19. Koscinski had turned 20 just days before.

Lincoln-Way West’s Tyler Koscinski talks with a coach during the 2023 postseason. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Santiago was noted for his versatility as a player with the Celtics. Though he played linebacker with Saint Xavier, he played all over the field for a Providence team that finished state runner-up in 4A in 2022. More than his play on the field, his leadership off the field even after graduating was noted by coach Tyler Plantz.

“This past summer he came in and helped out with guys in the weight room,” Plantz said. “He’d finish practice and classes with Saint Xavier and then come on over to Providence. The fact that he took the time to come out and help mentor the kids is just a testament to the type of man that he grew into.”

Plantz noted that Santiago hadn’t even been sure if he was going to go to college in his early high school days. Over the years, Plantz saw Santiago grow into someone with relentless energy, a competitive spirit and someone who took every opportunity that came his way. He eventually decided to take the college route, which Plantz said showed Santiago’s growth as a person.

“He was one of the most authentic people you’ll ever meet,” Plantz said. “Every day he gave 100% passion. ... Everyone on the team and in the community knew who he was because of his big personality. His ability to grow and develop is a huge testament to his maturity.”

Koscinski, meanwhile, was noted for his ability as a teammate. Baseball coach Jake Zajc noted his clutch playmaking and defense on the diamond while also noting that he left behind a legacy of being there to support his teammates when they needed it.

“It’s been tough in our community,” Zajc said. “It’s a great community that’s supported the Koscinski family and the Lincoln-Way West baseball family. It’s tough any time you lose someone you’re close with and who meant a lot to you. We’re all here to support each other, that’s for sure.

“It’s a tough situation when you lose teenagers,” Zajc said. “You hope it never happens. When it does you have to be strong, and the community is rallying support as best as we can.”