The Herald-News Week 6 Notebook: Plainfield East keeps playoff hopes alive with strong O-line, ground game

To say that Plainfied East had a rough first four weeks of the season would be an understatement.

The Bengals (2-4) lost their first four games by a combined score of 173-14. Those 14 points were all scored in the first game, followed by three straight shutouts.

East managed to get the offense going a bit in Week 5 with a 16-6 win over district rival Plainfield Central to begin play in the Southwest Prairie Conference East Division, then erupted for 34 points Friday in another SPC East win over Joliet Central, claiming a 34-10 victory.

The Bengals did that by utilizing a strong running game. Jeremiah Jenkins (13 carries, 151 yards, three TDs) and Shawn Harris (14 carries, 135 yards, one TD) cracked the 100-yard barrier, and the team finished a yard short of 300 for the game. Coach Harvey Jackson praised the work of the offensive line – Ayaan Jalali, Michael Carpio, Maks Ballon, Ryan Sizemore and Sebastian Sanchez.

“It’s been a little while since we have had two running backs go over 100 yards in the same game,” Jackson said. “A lot of it was how well the offensive line played. We were down three kids that started at the beginning of the year, but the guys who filled those spots played very well.

“Jeremiah Jenkins is usually a wide receiver, but we wanted to get the ball in his hands more often, so we just put him in the backfield and handed him the ball. And Shawn Harris is a linebacker, so he is definitely a physical style of back. They are a good combination.”

With four losses already, the Bengals will need a strong finish in their final three games against Plainfield South, Joliet West and Romeoville if they want to make the playoffs.

“We are playing well at the right time,” Jackson said. “The goal is to get to five wins. The kids have won a couple in a row, and they have some confidence. We’ll keep trying to improve each week and see what happens.”

Joliet Central’s Christian Smith rushes to the outside against Plainfield East on Friday. (Gary Middendorf)

MAN OF STEEL

Once Friday’s game against Plainfield East started, Joliet Central’s Christian Smith might have had to introduce himself to his team when he finally came out of the game on a couple of punts.

Smith, normally a wide receiver and defensive back, was forced into splitting quarterback duties with Paul Slick. Even when Slick was behind center, Smith was still in the game as a running back or receiver, and he played the entire game on defense as well.

“Christian is an animal on the field,” Central coach Thomas Hart said. “If there was any kid that is the definition of a Steelman, it’s him.”

Smith was the primary running threat for the Steelmen, carrying 24 times for 88 yards and scoring their lone touchdown. He also caught two passes for 22 yards and was the return man on kickoffs.

“I’m going to take some time to sit in the hot tub and get my body right, that’s for sure,” Smith said after his busy night. “It was a little different being at quarterback, but I will do anything I can to help the team.

“We want to finish the season strong. Our defense is playing better, and one loss isn’t going to stop us from playing hard. People might look at our scores and say that Joliet Central is no good, but those people aren’t seeing our practices and how hard everyone on this team works.

“This team is going to fight every down until the clock hits zero.”

TOP OF THE HILL

Joliet Catholic is headed to the playoffs. We probably could’ve said that before the season, but now it’s official after they beat Niles Notre Dame 28-0 Friday for the team’s fourth victory. With a pending forfeit victory against DeLaSalle, JCA now is ensured a fifth victory and playoff eligibility.

It was the Hilltoppers’ most complete performance since the 50-22 season-opening victory over Iowa City. The defense piled up five sacks, the special teams blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, and the offense almost saw two players go over 100 yards. Larry Stringham finished with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Nate Magrini ran for 91 yards.

“The execution [was great],” Magrini said. “Last week we were very [upset] about losing to our rivals in Nazareth. We had a chip on our shoulder tonight. We just wanted to get after it this week with hard work and dedication, and it showed tonight.”

JCA will hope that shows up again this week in one of the biggest matchups in the state. The Hilltoppers visit Mount Carmel, who tied JCA for the all-time state record last season with their 15th state title.

WEEK 6 SCORES

Coal City 50, Reed-Custer 0

Joliet Catholic Academy 28, Niles Notre Dame 0

Lemont 38, Bremen 0

Lincoln-Way East 48, Neuqua Valley 14

Manteno 21, Peotone 7

Marist 28, Providence Catholic 7

Naperville Central 31, Lockport 21

Naperville North 38, Lincoln-Way West 33

Oswego 22, Bolingbrook 6

Plainfield East 34, Joliet Central 10

Plainfield North 20, Oswego East 14

Plainfield South 20, Joliet West 7

Rochelle 37, Morris 15

Romeoville 31, Plainfield Central 0

Sandburg 28, Lincoln-Way Central 27

Seneca 52, Dwight 22

Wilmington 42, Herscher 13

Yorkville 21, Minooka 7