Bureau County area football standings, Oct. 8

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings after Week 6 of the 2024 season
|BCR Teams
|W-L
|Princeton (3-1 TRAC Mississippi)
|5-1
|*Amboy-LaMoille
|5-1
|Bureau Valley (2-2 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)
|3-3
|Hall-Putnam County (1-3 TRAC Mississippi)
|1-5
|St. Bede (1-2 Chicagoland Prairie)
|1-5
|*8-Man football
|Three Rivers Mississippi
|Con
|All
|Monmouth-Roseville
|4-0
|6-0
|Princeton
|3-1
|5-1
|Kewanee
|2-2
|3-3
|Sherrard
|2-2
|2-4
|Hall-PC
|1-3
|1-5
|Mendota
|0-4
|0-6
Last week’s scores
Kewanee 49, Mendota 14
Mon-Rose 69, Sherrard 12
Princeton 41, Hall 0
This week’s games
Kewanee at Sherrard
Mon-Rose at Hall
Princeton at Mendota
|Three Rivers Rock
|Con
|All
|Newman
|4-0
|5-1
|Rockridge
|3-1
|4-2
|Mercer County
|2-2
|3-3
|Riverdale
|2-2
|3-3
|Erie-Prophetstown
|1-3
|3-3
|Orion
|0-4
|1-5
Last week’s scores
Newman 29, Mercer County 16
Riverdale 21, Erie-Prophetstown 18
Rockridge 38, Orion 14
This week’s games
Mercer County at Rockridge
Orion at Erie-Prophetstown
Riverdale at Newman
|Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)
|Con
|All
|Farmington
|5-0
|6-0
|Macomb
|4-1
|5-1
|Elmwood-Brimfield
|4-1
|5-1
|Bureau Valley
|2-2
|3-3
|llini West
|2-3
|3-3
|West Hancock
|1-3
|1-5
|Knoxville
|1-4
|1-5
|Lewistown-Valley-Cuba
|0-5
|0-6
Last week’s scores
Elmwood-Brimfield 27, Bureau Valley 21
Farmington 26, Macomb 20
Illini West 32, Knoxville 20
West Hancock 42, LVC 6
This week’s games
A/W at Farmington
Bureau Valley at Illini West
LVC at Macon Meridian
Macomb at Elmwood-Brimfield
West Hancock at Knoxville
|Chicagoland/Prairie
|Con
|W-L
|Seneca
|3-0
|6-0
|Marquette
|3-1
|4-2
|St. Bede
|1-2
|1-5
|Dwight
|0-2
|3-3
|Walther Christian
|0-2
|0-4
Last week’s scores
Seneca 52, Dwight 22
Marquette 1, Walther Christian 0 (forfeit)
IVC 35, St. Bede 22
This week’s games
ACC at Marquette
Seneca at Walther Christian
St. Bede at Dwight