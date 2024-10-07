October 07, 2024
Bureau County area football standings, Oct. 8

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs against Hall in the Tigers' 41-0 Homecoming win on Friday, Oct. 4 at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at Bureau County area football standings after Week 6 of the 2024 season

BCR TeamsW-L
Princeton (3-1 TRAC Mississippi)5-1
*Amboy-LaMoille5-1
Bureau Valley (2-2 Lincoln Trail/Prairieland)3-3
Hall-Putnam County (1-3 TRAC Mississippi)1-5
St. Bede (1-2 Chicagoland Prairie)1-5
*8-Man football
Three Rivers MississippiConAll
Monmouth-Roseville4-06-0
Princeton3-15-1
Kewanee2-23-3
Sherrard2-22-4
Hall-PC1-31-5
Mendota0-40-6

Last week’s scores

Kewanee 49, Mendota 14

Mon-Rose 69, Sherrard 12

Princeton 41, Hall 0

This week’s games

Kewanee at Sherrard

Mon-Rose at Hall

Princeton at Mendota

Three Rivers RockConAll
Newman4-05-1
Rockridge3-14-2
Mercer County2-23-3
Riverdale2-23-3
Erie-Prophetstown1-33-3
Orion0-41-5

Last week’s scores

Newman 29, Mercer County 16

Riverdale 21, Erie-Prophetstown 18

Rockridge 38, Orion 14

This week’s games

Mercer County at Rockridge

Orion at Erie-Prophetstown

Riverdale at Newman

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland (Large School)ConAll
Farmington5-06-0
Macomb4-15-1
Elmwood-Brimfield4-15-1
Bureau Valley2-23-3
llini West2-33-3
West Hancock1-31-5
Knoxville1-41-5
Lewistown-Valley-Cuba0-50-6

Last week’s scores

Elmwood-Brimfield 27, Bureau Valley 21

Farmington 26, Macomb 20

Illini West 32, Knoxville 20

West Hancock 42, LVC 6

This week’s games

A/W at Farmington

Bureau Valley at Illini West

LVC at Macon Meridian

Macomb at Elmwood-Brimfield

West Hancock at Knoxville

Chicagoland/PrairieConW-L
Seneca3-06-0
Marquette3-14-2
St. Bede1-21-5
Dwight0-23-3
Walther Christian0-20-4

Last week’s scores

Seneca 52, Dwight 22

Marquette 1, Walther Christian 0 (forfeit)

IVC 35, St. Bede 22

This week’s games

ACC at Marquette

Seneca at Walther Christian

St. Bede at Dwight