Teyion Oriental returns, helps Glenbard West top Hinsdale Central

GLEN ELLYN – Glenbard West’s Teyion Oriental needed one play to showcase his vast skills on Saturday afternoon.

After sitting out the last four games with an injury – three of which led to losses by the Hilltoppers– Oriental returned to the field against Hinsdale Central.

On the first offensive play from scrimmage, Oriental received a rude introduction when he was met by a Hinsdale Central defender two yards in the backfield.

Yet, Oriental, a senior running back, managed to dodge the tackler, breaking loose in a crowd of players to his left, then eluded another tackler to finish with a hard-fought 4-yard gain.

The small carry showed Oriental’s elusive running ability and his worth to the Hilltoppers’ offense.

“I felt little nervous but after that first carry, I felt good the rest of the game,” Oriental said.

So did Hitter Nation.

Oriental ran for 63 yards and a touchdown and tossed a 41-yard scoring strike to spark Glenbard West to a 35-14 rout over Hinsdale Central at Duchon Field.

The Hilltoppers (2-4, 1-2) have to win their remaining three games to have a shot at making the playoffs.

“I’m very grateful, very grateful to be back,” Oriental said. “We weren’t playing good in week two or three, but today we played like a good team and bonded together to get this win. It was hard not to play, but I know the team is going to win in the end and we will end up in the playoffs.”

Oriental’s impact can’t be measured just via statistics. His running and passing ability unlocked Glenbard West’s offense, forcing the Red Devils (2-4, 0-3) to cover every inch of the field. Two of Oriental’s passes led to pass interference penalties by the Red Devils in the red zone. Oriental scored on a 1-yard TD, plus he tossed a 41-yard touchdown bomb to Dillon Platten. He completed his two passes for 64 yards and TD.

“I didn’t think I had that, but it got there,” Oriental said of his TD pass.

With Northwestern recruit Mike O’Connell blasting holes open on the line, the Hilltoppers’ offense hummed smoothly after opening with two stalled drives. The Hilltoppers closed out the half with three straight TD drives.

Glenbard West’s JaMarcus Kelly was the half of the fearsome twosome at running back, finishing with 92 yards on the ground to go with TD runs of 6 and 10 yards. He also busted free for a 64-yard run.

“When all the blocks are there, both of these guys are gone and no one is tackling them,” O’Connell said. “They both are strong backs. They are hard to bring down, all they need is a little space and they’re going to the house.”

Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said his team has played a tough schedule but are slowly nursing back to a full squad with Oriental back in the lineup. The Hilltoppers ran for 254 yards on the ground.

“It’s nice to be healthy,” Hetlet said. “The offensive line did a nice job. The defense did a tremendous job and our running backs are really special. It’s good to see them get rolling.”

Glenbard West senior wide receiver/defensive back Mason Ellens had a big hand in the blowout home win, catching three passes for 54 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Oliver Valdez. Ellens added an interception in the second quarter, while the Hilltoppers’ defense notched three sacks.

“Offensively, I just try and fit in wherever my team needs me,” Ellens said. “Defensively, I just try and be the communicator and make sure everybody is in check. I’m so glad (Oriental) was able to come back this week. He’s tremendous.”

Hinsdale Central wide receiver James Skokna had another outstanding effort, catching five passes for 77 yards. He hauled in a 48-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7, and added an electric 80-yard kickoff return for a TD in the fourth quarter. Hinsdale Central quarterback Riley Contreras finished with 174 yards passing to go with a touchdown and interception. Kelan McInerney added five catches for 46 yards.