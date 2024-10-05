Jack Tota steps in at running back, helps power Plainfield North win at Oswego East

OSWEGO – Jack Tota led Plainfield North in rushing a season ago. This year, however, he has patrolled the Tiger secondary and hadn’t gotten an offensive touch.

That all changed against Oswego East.

After Malik Jassim was injured at the end of the first half, the Tigers needed someone to turn to.

Who better than one of your best offensive weapons from a season ago?

“It was nice to be back on offense,” Tota said. “I’m just here to step up for the team.”

Tota capped off the opening drive of the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Tota’s touchdown was enough, as Plainfield North (3-3, 1-1 SPC West) defeated Oswego East (2-4, 0-2) 20-14 on its homecoming night.

Oswego East’s offense had a slow start, going three-and-out on its first three drives.

On fourth down of East’s second drive, the Wolves lined up in punt formation, and the Tigers pounced at the chance.

Plainfield North sprung into the backfield and blocked the punt. Keith Cyracus jumped on the loose ball and returned it 20 yards to the end zone for the first score of the game.

“We saw they had two punt formations, and we had two blocks that we felt pretty comfortable with,” Plainfield North coach Anthony Imbordino said. “With our two all-state track athletes Treycen Bowens and Keith Cyracus off the edge, it’s tough to beat those guys.”

Plainfield North extended its lead on its second offensive possession with a healthy serving of power football.

The Tigers marched 55 yards, all of which came on the ground, for their second score of the night. Jassim rushed for 37 yards on the drive, including a 3-yard touchdown run.

Jassim carried the ball 20 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Oswego East got a burst of energy from its quarterback Niko Villacci late in the first quarter. Villacci connected with Donavin Eason on a post route for a gain of 53 yards. Villacci would punch it in from the two-yard line four plays later, cutting the Tiger lead to 13-7.

Oswego East struggled to establish the run throughout the night, leaving Villacci to pick up the slack. The second-year starter finished the night 12 for 25 for 152 yards.

“He’s an emotional guy and he’s always going to play hard,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “Our offense goes as he goes.”

Eason finished the evening with six receptions for 103 yards.

Plainfield North started the second half with prime field position in Oswego East territory after an onside kick attempt by Oswego East was waved off due to a fair catch interference penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a member of the Oswego East coaching staff arguing the call.

Despite the short field, the Tiger offense bled 6:17 from the third period and jumped ahead by two possessions courtesy of Tota’s 3-yard touchdown run.

“It was kind of nice when I heard them call my name with everyone cheering,” Tota said. “It was nice to see me back in the end zone.”

Imbordino was confident in his senior defensive back stepping into the offensive backfield after the amount of success he had last season.

“We knew he knew the plays; he just didn’t have any reps with them,” Imbordino said. “He did a great job.”

Tota wasn’t the only player who stepped up for a fallen teammate.

“We brought our linebacker Andrew Elkareh to play fullback, and he did a great job,” Imbordino said. “Cyracus, our starting corner, had a shin injury so we had to bring Omar Coleman who’s a receiver over to defense.”

“We were going both ways, and they were doing a heck of a job,” he added.

Villacci’s second rushing touchdown, set up by a 34-yard connection with Juan Cepada, cut the Plainfield North lead to 20-14 in the third.

Plainfield North’s defense held the line the rest of the way.

The Wolves faced fourth and 11 at midfield but were unable to convert with four minutes to play. The Wolves then forced a punt and got the ball back at their own 23 with 2:02 on the clock, but were unable to gain a first down, turning it over on downs with 90 seconds left.

“You’ve got to execute in those crunch times,” LeBlanc said. “We’ve got to be better as a staff getting our guys ready.”

Tota knows this was a total team win.

“It just shows that many kids on our team are coachable,” he said. “We have many players that can step up and be a leader for the team.”