Genoa-Kingston, Hiawatha lose: Daily Chronicle football roundup for Oct. 4

The Genoa-Kingston football team forces a Byron fumble on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo provided by Phil Jerbi)

Byron 52, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Byron, the Cogs fell to the Tigers (6-0, 5-0) in the Big Northern Conference game.

Anthony Gum had a fumble recovery for the Cogs (3-3, 2-3) forced by Owen Zaccard.

“Our effort was there all night,” coach Cam Davekos said. “Byron made some mistakes we couldn’t capitalize on, and they took advantage and put some points up on the board.”

Davekos said he expects a bounce back next week against Stillman Valley (3-3, 3-3).

“They’re always very, very good and very physical,” Davekos said. “They’ve got some big boys up on the line and they make sure to do the little things well.”

Orangeville 42, Hiawatha 22: At Kirkland, the Hawks dropped their fifth straight game.