FCW, Fieldcrest, Sandwich all suffer Week 6 defeats: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 46, FCW 14: At Flanagan on Friday, the host Falcons suffered the loss to the defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champions in a matchup of 4-1 teams.

Leelynd Durbin’s nine tackles and 50 yards rushing, Zandar Radke’s one QB sack, Seth Jones’ rushing touchdown and 8-of-16 passing for 57 yards, and Connor Reed’s four receptions for 29 yards led Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.

The Falcons, now 4-2, play another I8FA powerhouse, West Central, on the road next Friday.

Fisher 28, Fieldcrest 14: At Fisher, the visiting Knights (1-5 overall, 0-5 Heart of Central Illinois Small) found themselves behind 28-0 through three quarters before managing a couple of late scores in the loss to the Bunnies (2-4, 1-4).

Fieldcrest hosts Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Week 7.

Richmond-Burton 49, Sandwich 14: At Richmond, the visiting Indians (3-3 overall, 3-1 Kishwaukee River) had their three-game winning streak snapped as the Rockets’ Hunter Carley ran for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

Nick Michalek ran for 93 yards and one of Sandwich’s touchdowns, the other coming on a 45-yard pass from Braden Behringer to Simeion Harris.

The Indians host Woodstock in Week 7.