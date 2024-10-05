Amboy co-op pulls away from FCW: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 46, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 14: The Clippers scored 30 points in the third quarter to pull away for a victory Friday in Flanagan.

Amboy co-op improved to 5-1.

Kewanee 49, Mendota 14: The Trojans gave up 14 points in each of the first two quarters as they lost a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Kewanee to fall to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

After falling behind 28-0 at halftime, Mendota got on the board in the third quarter when Braiden Freeman ran for a 42-yard touchdown.

Freeman finished with eight carries for 76 yards and also caught nine passes for 73 yards. Aden Tillman completed 17-of-29 passes for 121 yards and a 14-yard TD pass to Rhett Watson.

Kewanee’s Alejandro Duarte ran for 291 yards and five touchdowns, including a 96-yarder, on 19 carries.

Fisher 28, Fieldcrest 14: The Knights allowed 22 points in the third quarter in a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Small Division loss in Fisher.

Fieldcrest (1-5, 0-5 HOCI Small) trailed 6-0 after the first quarter and 6-0 at halftime. The Bunnies (2-4, 1-4) led 28-0 after three quarters before the Knights scored twice in the fourth.