St. Bede football vs. IVC score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

St. Bede faces IVC in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

St. Bede vs. IVC kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Illinois Valley Central High School

St. Bede-IVC preview

About the Bruins: St. Bede has lost two games in a row, including a 43-7 loss to Marquette last week in the Bruins’ homecoming game. … The Bruins have scored 19 points combined over the past two weeks. … Gino Ferrari and AJ Hermes have both played quarterback for St. Bede in the past two games. Hermes threw a 75-yard TD to Carson Riva for St. Bede’s only score last week. … Sophomore RB Landon Marquez ranks sixth in the area in rushing with 362 yards and four TDs on 83 carries.

About the Grey Ghosts: IVC has lost its first five games, including a 47-7 loss to Prairie Central last week. The Grey Ghosts’ last win was a 60-26 victory over Rantoul in last year’s finale. … IVC has been outscored 229-68 this season against teams who have a combined record of 19-6. … The Grey Ghosts have gone 10-22 since their last winning season in 2019, when they went 10-1.

FND pick: St. Bede

How to watch St. Bede vs. IVC football game livestream

The St. Bede vs. IVC game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: