October 04, 2024
St. Bede football vs. IVC score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

By Shaw Local News Network
The St. Bede football team runs onto the field during the Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at St. Bede Academy.

The St. Bede football team runs onto the field during the Homecoming game at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede faces IVC in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

St. Bede vs. IVC kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Illinois Valley Central High School

St. Bede-IVC preview

About the Bruins: St. Bede has lost two games in a row, including a 43-7 loss to Marquette last week in the Bruins’ homecoming game. … The Bruins have scored 19 points combined over the past two weeks. … Gino Ferrari and AJ Hermes have both played quarterback for St. Bede in the past two games. Hermes threw a 75-yard TD to Carson Riva for St. Bede’s only score last week. … Sophomore RB Landon Marquez ranks sixth in the area in rushing with 362 yards and four TDs on 83 carries.

About the Grey Ghosts: IVC has lost its first five games, including a 47-7 loss to Prairie Central last week. The Grey Ghosts’ last win was a 60-26 victory over Rantoul in last year’s finale. … IVC has been outscored 229-68 this season against teams who have a combined record of 19-6. … The Grey Ghosts have gone 10-22 since their last winning season in 2019, when they went 10-1.

FND pick: St. Bede

How to watch St. Bede vs. IVC football game livestream

The St. Bede vs. IVC game is available on the NFHS Network

