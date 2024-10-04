Naperville Central football vs. Lockport score, news, our pick, live coverage

Naperville Central faces Lockport in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Randy Whalen will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Naperville Central vs. Lockport kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Lockport High School

Naperville Central-Lockport preview

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central reached 5-0 for the first time since 2017, surviving a defensive scuffle with Lincoln-Way West in Week 5 to get there. The Redhawks seem OK in that scenario, as the they have allowed more than two touchdowns to only one opponent. Naperville Central’s offense has been consistently fueled by RB Aiden Clark. The Redhawks’ balance on offense has given opponents’ defensive fronts fits all season.

About the Porters: Lockport appeared to be on the way to implementing the same blueprint that has worked for it in recent seasons in a Week 5 matchup with Naperville North: Play great defense and scratch and claw out enough points for a win. But after holding the Huskies scoreless in the first half, Lockport promptly gave up 31 second-half points, and the injury-riddled Porters limped to the finish line in a 31-20 loss. RB Tyler Pospisil scored two touchdowns, as the Porters seem to have landed on a reliable source in the running game.

FND pick: Naperville Central

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: