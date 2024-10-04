Morris football vs. Rochelle score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Morris' Keegan Kjellesvik (41) sprints down the field as L-P's Griffin May (26) hurdles over teammate Rylynd Rynkewicz to chase the ballcarrier down at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Morris faces Rochelle in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Russ Hodges will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Morris vs. Rochelle kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Rochelle High School

Morris-Rochelle preview

About Morris: Morris brought the hammer down early against previously undefeated Kaneland, claiming a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Morris ended up scoring 50 points for the third consecutive game, and it’s clear opponents have to be ready for a varied offensive attack where the scoring source could come from any number of players. In Week 5, WR Ethan Mumbrue and RB Caeden Curran took turns in the spotlight.

About the Hubs: Rochelle rebounded nicely from its first loss of the season in Week 4 to Sycamore, as it stacked up about 450 rushing yards in taking care of La Salle-Peru. RB Grant Gensler had over 200 yards on the ground and needed just 14 carries to do so. Obviously, the Hubs would like to use that same smash-mouth running game to take Morris to task, but that’s a lot easier said than done.

FND pick: Morris

How to watch Morris vs. Rochelle football game livestream

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: