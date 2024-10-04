Lisle football vs. Streator score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lisle faces Streator in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lisle vs. Streator kickoff: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Streator High School

Lisle-Streator preview

About the Lions: The Lions have yet to be in competitive game this season, coming in 0-5 with an average final score of 52.2-4.2. That – and the fact Lisle has scored just three touchdowns this season and never more than one in a game – should be tempered with the fact the Lions have played a pretty tough schedule, including three teams (Seneca, Wilmington, Manteno) still undefeated and a Coal City squad that, while it beat Lisle 74-0, also defeated Streator 56-6. Doubtless this is one Lisle, like Streator, has had circled on its calendar as a good chance at a win through those lopsided losses. Streator won last year’s meeting 54-21.

About the Bulldogs: Streator is coming off a heartbreaking loss on a field goal as time expired in Herscher, the Bulldogs’ fourth straight defeat since an eight-point win in the season opener at still-winless Decatur Eisenhower. Like after that season-starting win, however, there are quite a few positives the Bulldogs can bring into this week’s homecoming game, including a still strong running game led by Jordan Lukes (10 carries for 40 yards last week), a defense that limited Herscher to 230 yards from scrimmage thanks to big performances from Cole Winterrowd and Sharonn Morton and the play-making ability of QB Isaiah Weibel (16 of 26, 198 yards, three TDs vs. Herscher).

FND pick: Streator

