Joliet West football vs. Plainfield South score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Joliet West faces Plainfield South in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet West vs. Plainfield South kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Plainfield South High School

Joliet West-Plainfield South preview

About the Tigers: Joliet West was more than happy to return to SPC East Division play, rolling to a win over district rival Joliet Central in Week 5. The Tigers swept through divisional play last season and are hoping it could be a rinse-and-repeat situation for them after its run through nonconference play didn’t illicit the results the Tigers were hoping for. QB Antoine Brooks seems to be taking some major strides, and the defense anchored by LB Micah McNair is fully capable of getting the stops the Tigers need.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South appears to have put itself in position to make a run at the SPC East title, and this Week 6 encounter seems to be a pivotal one in that quest. The Cougars have been all over the map offensively this season but are at their best when QB Cody Hogan is able to help Plainfield South find an early groove, as he did in a comfortable Week 5 win over Romeoville.

FND pick: Joliet West

How to watch Joliet West vs. Plainfield South football game livestream

The Joliet West vs. Plainfield South game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: