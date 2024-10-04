Joliet Central football vs. Plainfield East score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Joliet Central faces Plainfield East in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet Central vs. Plainfield East kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Plainfield East High School

Joliet Central-Plainfield East preview

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central had another rough go of it in Week 5, taking a lopsided loss to Joliet West in the district rivalry matchup. Perhaps the most upsetting trend in Steelmen camp is that the offensive faucet has seemed to have shut off. After scoring 48 points in the first two weeks of the season, Joliet Central has managed just 19 points in the three games since. But if the opportunity is going to come for Joliet Central the last four weeks of the season to win a game for the first time since 2019, the best opportunities may be in the coming weeks when three of its last four opponents have a combined record of 2-13.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East finally broke through into the win column in Week 5, besting Plainfield Central. The biggest reason the Bengals were able to do that was a considerable amount of clamping down on the defensive side of the ball. After allowing 173 points in their first four games of the season, they limited the Wildcats to six points in the Week 5 win. Also rather significantly, the Bengals broke the seal on the scoreboard for the first time in three weeks.

FND pick: Plainfield East

Postgame analysis:

Live updates: