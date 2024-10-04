Joliet Catholic football vs. Niles Notre Dame score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Joliet Catholic's Lucas Simulick (11) looks for a receiver during the varsity football game between Joliet Catholic and Nazareth academies in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Joliet Catholic faces Niles Notre Dame in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet Catholic vs. Niles Notre Dame kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Niles Notre Dame

Joliet Catholic-Niles Notre Dame preview

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic wasn’t able to capitalize as well as it would have liked in the red zone in Week 5, and those points left on the table came back to bite them in a loss to Nazareth. JCA was forced to settle for field goals on two first-half possessions and had a touchdown called back because of a penalty. Not getting the maximum points out of those efforts led to Nazareth netting a fourth-quarter touchdown, the difference. RB Larry Stringham continues to put together strong efforts for the Hilltoppers.

About the Dons: Niles Notre Dame has had a cruel run in official Chicago Catholic League contests (one of Notre Dame’s two wins against St. Patrick was considered a nonconference game). Since starting CCL/ESCC play in Week 3, the Dons haven’t scored a single point. The defense has been somewhat solid in those losses, but obviously with no points that effort isn’t garnering the attention it likely deserves.

FND pick: Joliet Catholic

How to watch Joliet Catholic vs. Niles Notre Dame football game livestream

The Joliet Catholic vs. Niles Notre Dame game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: