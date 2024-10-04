Elmwood-Brimfield football vs. Bureau Valley score, news, our pick, live coverage

Elmwood-Brimfield faces Bureau Valley in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Chlum will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Elmwood-Brimfield vs. Bureau Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau Valley High School

Elmwood-Brimfield-Bureau Valley preview

About the Storm: Bureau Valley enters its homecoming game coming off a 46-13 win over Knoxville. Farmington beat Knoxville 41-28. … QB Bryce Helms threw for 136 yards and three TDs and ran for 77 yards and a TD last week, while RB Elijah Endress rushed for 136 yards and two TDs. … The Storm have not won or lost back-to-back games this season. … Bureau Valley is averaging 46.7 points per game and allowing 16.7 in its three wins and is averaging 3.0 points and allowing 44.5 per game in its two losses.

About the Trojans: Elmwood-Brimfield suffered its first loss last week, 40-0 against Farmington. Bureau Valley lost 54-6 to the Farmers. … The Trojans were averaging 464.8 rushing yards and 45.5 points per game entering last week but were held to 193 rushing yards and no points. … Bo Windish (86 carries, 911 yards, 14 TDs this season) was held to 71 yards last week, while Matthew Glenn (90 carries, 860 yards, 11 TDs) was limited to 94 yards. … E-B threw three interceptions and had a punt blocked last week. … The Trojans allowed Farmington QB Lane Wheelwright to throw for 313 yards and five TDs and run for 50 yards and a score.

FND pick: Elmwood-Brimfield

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: