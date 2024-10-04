Dwight football vs. Seneca score, news, our pick, live coverage

Dwight faces Seneca in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Bill Freskos will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Dwight vs. Seneca kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Seneca High School

Dwight-Seneca preview

About the Trojans: A 3-0 start where it was blowing out all its opponents is in danger of becoming a 3-3 start unless Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington can pull off the upset. The Trojans lost a close one 26-21 two weeks ago at Marquette before adding powerhouse Maroa-Forsyth last week to fill a hole in the schedule and falling 57-16. With 1-4 St. Bede, 0-5 Alton Marquette and a rematch with the local Marquette in the final third of the regular season, this isn’t a do-or-die, must-win game for the Trojans’ playoff hopes, but they no doubt would like to enter the final stretch with some positive momentum.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca turned in another dominating effort in Week 5, blanking Aurora Central Catholic 41-0, the Irish’s 25th consecutive regular season victory. Seneca’s power-T churned up 383 rushing yards and scored on every possession, led again by RB Brody Rademacher (nine carries, 147 yards). This, however, will be Seneca’s first game this season against an opponent with an above-.500 record at the time of the meeting. Per research by Friday Night Drive’s Brian Hoxsey, Seneca leads the all-time series 31-19, having won the last nine meetings since Dwight’s last victory in 2006.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca

